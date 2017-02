Humble Bundle'ın Muhteşem 'Freedom' Kampanyasını Kaçırmayın!

Information Doesn’t Want to be Free – Cory Doctorow, Neil Gaiman, Amanda Palmer

Walkaway: Chapter One Preview – Cory Doctorow

R in a Nutshell, 2nd Edition – O’Reilly

The Boys Vol. 1: The Name of the Game – Dynamite Publishing

A Little Gold Book of Ghastly Stuff – Neil Gaiman

The Smart Girl’s Guide to Privacy: Practical Tips for Staying Safe Online – Violet Blue