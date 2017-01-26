Xbox One, Hangi Xbox 360 Oyunlarını Destekliyor?
İlk olarak 12 Aralık'ta başlayan geriye uyumluluk sistemi ile XBox One konsolları XBox 360 oyunlarını desteklemeye başladı. Bu sistem ile desteklenen oyun sayısı 300'ü aştı. Ama hangi oyunlar XBox One için destekleniyor? Gelin, bu desteklenen oyunlara birlikte bakalım.
Microsoft, E3 2015 fuarında geriye yönelik uyumluluk sayesinde XBox One'ın XBox 360 oyunlarını destekleyebileceğini açıklamıştı. Daha sonra 12 Aralık'ta bu uygulama başlatılmış ve birkaç oyunla ilk olarak XBox Preview üyelerine sunulmuştu.
Geriye uyumluluk sistemi 1 yıldan uzun bir süredir güncellenmeye devam ediyor. Sistemde desteklenen 300'ü aşkın oyun bulunuyor. Peki, hangi XBox 360 oyunları XBox One üzerinde de çalıştırabiliyor? İşte cevabı.
XBox One Üzerinde Desteklenen XBox 360 Oyunları:
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Arkanoid Live
- Assassin's Creed
- Assassin's Creed II
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- AstroPop
- Aqua
- Babel Rising
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts
- Banjo Tooie
- Banjo Kazooie
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield 3
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlestations: Midway
- Bayonetta
- Beat'n Groovy
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Bloodforge
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Live: Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- Burnout Paradise
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Carcassonne
- Castle Crashers
- Castlestorm
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- The Cave
- Centipede & Millipede
- Clannad
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Condemned
- Crazy Taxi
- Crystal Quest
- Crystal Defenders
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- de Blob 2
- Dead Space
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue
- Defense Grid
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut
- Dig Dug
- Dirt 3
- Dirt Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon: Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon's Lair
- DuckTales Remastered
- Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Dungeon Siege III
- E4: Every Extend Extra Extreme
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Encleverment Experiment
- Escape Dead Island
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- Flock
- Forza Horizon
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- FunTown Mahjong
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Golden Axe
- Grid 2
- Gripshift
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Half-Minute Hero: Super Mega Neo Climax
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Haunted House
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic 2
- Hexic HD
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Just Cause 2
- Kameo
- Kane & Lynch 2
- Killer Is Dead
- The King of Fighters '98
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Lego Batman
- Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Limbo
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- Lumines Live!
- Magic: The Gathering 2012
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- The Maw
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness
- Mirror's Edge
- Missile Command
- Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine
- Monkey Island: SE
- Monkey Island 2: SE
- Motocross Madness
- Ms. Splosion Man
- Ms. Pac-Man
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- Mutant Storm Empire
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- N+
- NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
- Neogeo Battle Coliseum
- Nights Into Dreams
- Of Orcs and Men
- Omega Five
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- peration Flashpoint Red River
- The Orange Box
- Outland
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man C.E
- Pac-Man CE DX+
- Pac-Man Museum
- Peggle
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Planets Under Attack
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Portal: Still Alive
- Portal 2
- Prince of Persia
- Pure
- Putty Squad
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix
- QIXX++ Puzzlegeddon
- Rage
- Raskulls
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- R-Type Dimensions
- Runner 2
- Sacred 3
- Saccred Citadel
- Saints Row IV
- Sam & Max: Beyond Tieme & Space
- Sam & Max: Save the World
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Shadow Complex
- Shadowrun
- Shank 2
- Shred Nebula
- Shotest Shogi
- Silent Hill: Downpour
- Skate 3
- Skullgirls
- Skydive
- Small Arms
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic CD
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode I
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II
- Soulcalibur
- Soulcalibur II
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Ark
- Space Giraffe
- Spelunky
- The Splatters
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Strania
- Super Metal Boy
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
- Tekken 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold 'Em
- Ticked to Ride
- Tom Clansy's Rainbow Six Vegas
- Tom Clansy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tour de France 2011
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Trials HD
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbond Saga
- Virtual Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Wolfenstein 3d
- World Puzzle
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- Zuma
- Zuma's Revenge!