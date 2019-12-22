2020 Yılı İçerisinde Çıkacak Olan Oyunlar

Oyuncular olarak güzel bir yılı geride bıraktık. PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia ve iOS ve Android tabanlı sistemler genelinde birçok farklı oyun satışa sunuldu. Borderlands 3, Need for Speed: Heat, Resident Evil 2(2019), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Mortal Kombat 11, RAGE 2, Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Metro Exodus aklımıza gelenler oluyor.

Önümüzdeki yılın da oyun dünyasındaki en güzel yıllardan bir tanesi olacağına şüphe yok. Başta elbette yeni nesil konsollar var ama aynı zamanda Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part II, Watch Dogs Legion, Resident Evil 3 (2020), Dying Light 2 ve daha birçok bomba oyun ile buluşacağız. Bu bağlamda, önümüzdeki sene içerisinde bizlerle buluşacak olan oyunları listeleyelim istedik.

2020 yılının şimdiye kadar çıkış tarihleri onaylanan oyunlarının listesi şöyle:

Ocak

AO Tennis 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 9 Ocak

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Genişletme Paketi (PC) - 9 Ocak

Ryu Ga Gotoku 7 (Yakuza: Like a Dragon) (PlayStation 4) (Japonya) - 16 Ocak

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 17 Ocak

Moons of Madness (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 21 Ocak

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PlayStation 4, Switch, Android, iOS) - 23 Ocak

Kingdom Hearts III: ReMind İndirilebilir İçeriği (PlayStation 4) - 23 Ocak

Rugby 20 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 23 Ocak

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD (Switch) - 23 Ocak

Journey to the Savage Planet (Kuzey Amerika) (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 28 Ocak

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 28 Ocak

Warcraft III: Reforged (PC) - 28 Ocak

Sisters Royale (PlayStation 4, Switch) - 30 Ocak

Through the Darkest of Times (PC) - 30 Ocak

Journey to the Savage Planet (Avrupa) (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 31 Ocak

Şubat

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 4 Şubat

Life is Strange 2 Collector's Edition (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) (Kuzey Amerika) - 4 Şubat

Monster Jam Steel Titans (Switch) (Perakende) - 4 Şubat

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 4 Şubat

Granblue Fantasy Versus (PlayStation 4) - 6 Şubat

Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) (PlayStation 4) - 11 Şubat

The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition (PlayStation 4) - 11 Şubat

Best Friend Forever (PC, Switch) - 14 Şubat

Street Fighter V Champion Edition (PlayStation 4, PC) - 14 Şubat

Darksiders Genesis (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 14 Şubat

Dreams (PlayStation 4) - 14 Şubat

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 18 Şubat

Ciel Fledge (PC, Switch) - 21 Şubat

Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind İndirilebilir İçeriği (Xbox One) - 25 Şubat

Two Point Hospital (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 25 Şubat

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - 25 Şubat

Overpass (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 27 Şubat

Marvel's Iron Man VR (PlayStation VR) - 28 Şubat

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 28 Şubat

Mart

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PlayStation 4) - 3 Mart

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (PC, Xbox One) - 11 Mart

My Hero One's Justice 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 13 Mart

Nioh 2 (PlayStation 4) - 13 Mart

La Mulana 1 & 2: Hidden Treasures Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 17 Mart

MLB The Show 20 (PlayStation 4) - 17 Mart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) - 20 Mart

Doom Eternal (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia) - 20 Mart

Doom 64 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 20 Mart

Bleeding Edge (PC, Xbox One) - 24 Mart

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 27 Mart

Persona 5 Royal (PlayStation 4) - 31 Mart

Nisan

Aeolis Tournament (PC, Switch) - 3 Nisan

Resident Evil 3 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 3 Nisan

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia) - 16 Nisan

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PlayStation 4, PC) - 24 Nisan

Trials of Mana (PC, PlayStation 4, Switch) - 24 Nisan

Gears Tactics (PC) - 28 Nisan

Mayıs

Marvel's Avengers (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia) - 15 Mayıs

Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 19 Mayıs

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 22 Mayıs

Maneater (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 22 Mayıs

The Last of Us Part II (PlayStation 4) - 29 Mayıs

Fast & Furious: Crossroads (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 29 Mayıs

Tarih Duyurusu Beklenen Oyunlar