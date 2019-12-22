2020 Yılı İçerisinde Çıkacak Olan Oyunlar

Oyuncular olarak güzel bir yılı geride bıraktık. PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia ve iOS ve Android tabanlı sistemler genelinde birçok farklı oyun satışa sunuldu. Borderlands 3, Need for Speed: Heat, Resident Evil 2(2019), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Mortal Kombat 11, RAGE 2, Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Metro Exodus aklımıza gelenler oluyor.
Önümüzdeki yılın da oyun dünyasındaki en güzel yıllardan bir tanesi olacağına şüphe yok. Başta elbette yeni nesil konsollar var ama aynı zamanda Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part II, Watch Dogs Legion, Resident Evil 3 (2020), Dying Light 2 ve daha birçok bomba oyun ile buluşacağız. Bu bağlamda, önümüzdeki sene içerisinde bizlerle buluşacak olan oyunları listeleyelim istedik.
2020 yılının şimdiye kadar çıkış tarihleri onaylanan oyunlarının listesi şöyle:
Ocak
- AO Tennis 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 9 Ocak
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Genişletme Paketi (PC) - 9 Ocak
- Ryu Ga Gotoku 7 (Yakuza: Like a Dragon) (PlayStation 4) (Japonya) - 16 Ocak
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 17 Ocak
- Moons of Madness (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 21 Ocak
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PlayStation 4, Switch, Android, iOS) - 23 Ocak
- Kingdom Hearts III: ReMind İndirilebilir İçeriği (PlayStation 4) - 23 Ocak
- Rugby 20 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 23 Ocak
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD (Switch) - 23 Ocak
- Journey to the Savage Planet (Kuzey Amerika) (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 28 Ocak
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 28 Ocak
- Warcraft III: Reforged (PC) - 28 Ocak
- Sisters Royale (PlayStation 4, Switch) - 30 Ocak
- Through the Darkest of Times (PC) - 30 Ocak
- Journey to the Savage Planet (Avrupa) (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 31 Ocak
Şubat
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 4 Şubat
- Life is Strange 2 Collector's Edition (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) (Kuzey Amerika) - 4 Şubat
- Monster Jam Steel Titans (Switch) (Perakende) - 4 Şubat
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 4 Şubat
- Granblue Fantasy Versus (PlayStation 4) - 6 Şubat
- Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) (PlayStation 4) - 11 Şubat
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition (PlayStation 4) - 11 Şubat
- Best Friend Forever (PC, Switch) - 14 Şubat
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition (PlayStation 4, PC) - 14 Şubat
- Darksiders Genesis (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 14 Şubat
- Dreams (PlayStation 4) - 14 Şubat
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 18 Şubat
- Ciel Fledge (PC, Switch) - 21 Şubat
- Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind İndirilebilir İçeriği (Xbox One) - 25 Şubat
- Two Point Hospital (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 25 Şubat
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - 25 Şubat
- Overpass (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 27 Şubat
- Marvel's Iron Man VR (PlayStation VR) - 28 Şubat
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 28 Şubat
Mart
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PlayStation 4) - 3 Mart
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (PC, Xbox One) - 11 Mart
- My Hero One's Justice 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 13 Mart
- Nioh 2 (PlayStation 4) - 13 Mart
- La Mulana 1 & 2: Hidden Treasures Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 17 Mart
- MLB The Show 20 (PlayStation 4) - 17 Mart
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) - 20 Mart
- Doom Eternal (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia) - 20 Mart
- Doom 64 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 20 Mart
- Bleeding Edge (PC, Xbox One) - 24 Mart
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 27 Mart
- Persona 5 Royal (PlayStation 4) - 31 Mart
Nisan
- Aeolis Tournament (PC, Switch) - 3 Nisan
- Resident Evil 3 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 3 Nisan
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia) - 16 Nisan
- Predator: Hunting Grounds (PlayStation 4, PC) - 24 Nisan
- Trials of Mana (PC, PlayStation 4, Switch) - 24 Nisan
- Gears Tactics (PC) - 28 Nisan
Mayıs
- Marvel's Avengers (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia) - 15 Mayıs
- Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 19 Mayıs
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 22 Mayıs
- Maneater (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) - 22 Mayıs
- The Last of Us Part II (PlayStation 4) - 29 Mayıs
- Fast & Furious: Crossroads (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) - 29 Mayıs
Tarih Duyurusu Beklenen Oyunlar
- 12 Minutes (Xbox One, PC)
- Away: The Survival Series (PlayStation 4)
- Axiom Verge 2 (Switch)
- Beyond a Steel Sky (Switch, PC, iOS)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Switch, PC)
- Bravely Default II (Switch)
- Carrion (PC)
- Chivalry 2 (PC)
- Circuit Superstars (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (Xbox, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)
- CrossfireX (Xbox One)
- Dark Alliance (PC)
- Death Stranding (PC)
- Destroy All Humans (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Digimon Survive (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (PlayStation VR, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)
- Disintegration
- Dying Light 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Elden Ring
- Embr (PC)
- Empire Of Sin (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC)
- Fairy Tail (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PlayStation 4)
- Godfall (PlayStation 5, PC)
- Gods & Monsters (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC)
- Grounded (Xbox One, PC)
- Half-Life: Alyx (PC)
- Halo Infinite (Xbox, Xbox One, PC)
- Haven (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)
- Humanity (PC)
- Humankind (PC)
- Hytale (PC, Mac)
- Impostor Factory
- In Other Waters (PC, Mac)
- Industries Of Titan (PC)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (iOS, Android)
- Legends of Runeterra (PC, iOS, Android)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Little Nightmares II (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox One, PC)
- Minecraft: Dungeons (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Mosaic (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS)
- Neurodiver (PC, Mac)
- Nine To Five (PC)
- Ninjala (Switch)
- No More Heroes III (Switch)
- No Straight Roads (PlayStation 4, PC)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Ooblets (Xbox One, PC)
- Outriders (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Paper Beast (PlayStation 4)
- Paranoia: Happiness Is Mandatory (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Phantasy Star Online 2 (Xbox One, PC)
- Project Sakura Wars (PlayStation 4)
- Psychonauts 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Rainbow Six Quarantine (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Recompile (PC)
- Roller Champions (PC)
- Rust (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Sable (PC)
- Scavengers (PC)
- Session (Xbox One, PC)
- SkateBIRD (Switch, PC, Linux)
- Skull & Bones (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Sonic At The Olympic Games (iOS, Android)
- Spellbreak (PlayStation 4, PC)
- Spiritfarer (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Sports Story (Switch)
- Star Renegades (PC)
- Streets of Rage 4 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Superliminal (PlayStation 4, PC)
- SuperMash (Switch, PC)
- System Shock Remastered (PC)
- Tales of Arise (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Tell Me Why (Xbox One, PC)
- The Good Life (PC)
- The Settlers (PC)
- Twin Mirror (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Watch Dogs Legion (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- Way to the Woods (Xbox One, PC)