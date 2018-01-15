DICE 2018 Yılın Oyunu Ödülü Adayları Belli Oldu

Her sene yılın oyunlarını belirlemek için düzenlenen ödül törenlerinden bir tanesi olan DICE’den beklenen açıklama geldi. Yapılan duyuruyla DICE 2018 Yılın Oyunları Adayları merak edenlerle paylaşıldı.

1992 yılında kurulan kar ve amacı gütmeyen Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), uzun yıllardır çeşitli alanlarda yapılan en iyi işleri onurlandırmak için ödül törenleri düzenliyordu. 1997 yılından bu yana da önce IAAs sonra D.I.C.E adıyla yılın oyunlarını seçen organizasyon, bu sene yirmi birincisini düzenleyeceği DICE ödüllerinin adaylarını açıkladı.

Adaylar arasında en çok ödüle layık görülen Horizon: Zero Dawn dikkatleri çekerken, pek çok başka mecra tarafından yılın oyunu unvanına layık görülen The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild da yine en çok ödüle aday olan oyunların başında geldi. Bu sene ödül dağıtılacak kategoriler ve adaylarıysa şöyle oldu:

2018 DICE Ödülleri Aday Listesi:

Yılın Oyunu

Cuphead

Horizon Zero Dawn

PUBG

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Animasyonda Üstün Başarı

Cuphead

For Honor

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Sanat Yönetmenliğinde Üstün Başarı

Cuphead

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Little Nightmares

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Karakter Yaratımında Üstün Başarı

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua

Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy

Star Wars Battlefront2 – Iden Versio

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser

Orijinal Müzik Tsarımında Üstün Başarı

Call of Duty: WW2

Cuphead

Horizon Zero Dawn

RiME

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Ses Tasarımında Üstün Başarı

Destiny 2

Injustice 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Hikayede Üstün Başarı

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Teknik Üstün Başarı

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Yılın Aksiyon Oyunu

Call of Duty: WW2

Cuphead

Destiny 2

PUBG

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Yılın Macera Oyunu

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Yılın Aile Oyunu

DropMix

GNOG

Just Dance 2018

SingStar Celebration

Snipperclips

Yılın Dövüş Oyunu

ARMS

Injustice 2

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Nidhogg 2

Tekken 7

Yılın Yarış Oyunu

DiRT 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Gran Turismo Sport

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Project CARS 2

Yılın Rol Yapma Oyunu

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

NieR:Automata

Persona 5

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Yılın Spor Oyunu

Everybody’s Golf

FIFA 18

Golf Clash

Madden NFL 18

MLB The Show 17

Yılın Strateji/Simülasyon Oyunu

Endless Space 2

Halo Wars 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Total War: Warhammer 2

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Sürükleyici Gerçekçilik Teknik Başarı

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Robo Recall

Star Trek Bridge Crew

The Invisible Hours

Wilson’s Heart

Yılın En İyi Sürükleyici Gerçekçilik Oyunu

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Robo Recall

Space Pirate Trainer

Wilson’s Heart

D.I.C.E. Sprite Ödülü

Everything

Gorogoa

Night in the Woods

Pyre

Snipperclips

Yılın En İyi El Konsolu Oyunu

Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King

Etrian Odyssey 5: Beyond the Myth

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Metroid: Samus Returns

Monster Hunter Stories

Yılın En İyi Mobil Oyunu

Cat Quest

Fire Emblem Heroes

Gorogoa

Monument Valley 2

Splitter Critters

Online Oynanışta Üstün Başarı

Call of Duty: WW2

Destiny 2

Fortnite

PUBG

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tasarımda Üstün Başarı

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

PUBG

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Oyun Yönetmenliğinde Üstün Başarı

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

What Remains of Edith Finch