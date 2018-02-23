DICE Awards 2018'in Kazananları Belli Oldu

Yılın oyunlarının belirlendiği bir başka ödül olan DICE Awards 2018'in kazananları, dün itibarıyla düzenlenen ödül gecesinin ardından belli oldu. Nintendo'nun geliştirdiği The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ise geceye damgasını vurmayı başardı.
Birçok yayın kuruluşunun yaptığı incelemelerde 10 üzerinden 10 puan alarak, son zamanların en yüksek ortalamasına sahip oyunlarından bir tanesi olan The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, daha önce düzenlenen ödül törenlerinde de yılın oyunu olarak gösterilmişti. The Game Awards ödüllerinde yine yılın oyunu seçilen Zelda böylece başarısını taçlandırırken, birkaç ödül birden alan PlayerUnknown's Battleground - PUBG ve Cuphead de dikkat çekmeyi başardılar. Ödüllerin sahipleriyle şöyle oldu:
DICE Awards 2018 Kazananları
Yılın Oyunu
Cuphead
Horizon Zero Dawn
PUBG
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Animasyonda Üstün Başarı
Cuphead
For Honor
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Sanat Yönetmenliğinde Üstün Başarı
Cuphead
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Little Nightmares
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Karakter Yaratımında Üstün Başarı
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua
Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy
Star Wars Battlefront2 – Iden Versio
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser
Orijinal Müzik Tasarımında Üstün Başarı
Call of Duty: WW2
Cuphead
Horizon Zero Dawn
RiME
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Ses Tasarımında Üstün Başarı
Destiny 2
Injustice 2
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Hikayede Üstün Başarı
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Night in the Woods
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Teknik Üstün Başarı
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Yılın Aksiyon Oyunu
Call of Duty: WW2
Cuphead
Destiny 2
PUBG
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Yılın Macera Oyunu
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Yılın Aile Oyunu
DropMix
GNOG
Just Dance 2018
SingStar Celebration
Snipperclips
Yılın Dövüş Oyunu
ARMS
Injustice 2
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Nidhogg 2
Tekken 7
Yılın Yarış Oyunu
DiRT 4
Forza Motorsport 7
Gran Turismo Sport
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Project CARS 2
Yılın Rol Yapma Oyunu
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
NieR:Automata
Persona 5
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Yılın Spor Oyunu
Everybody’s Golf
FIFA 18
Golf Clash
Madden NFL 18
MLB The Show 17
Yılın Strateji/Simülasyon Oyunu
Endless Space 2
Halo Wars 2
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Total War: Warhammer 2
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Yılın En İyi Sürükleyici Gerçekçilik Oyunu
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
Robo Recall
Space Pirate Trainer
Wilson’s Heart
D.I.C.E. Sprite Ödülü
Everything
Gorogoa
Night in the Woods
Pyre
Snipperclips
Yılın En İyi El Konsolu Oyunu
Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King
Etrian Odyssey 5: Beyond the Myth
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Metroid: Samus Returns
Monster Hunter Stories
Yılın En İyi Mobil Oyunu
Cat Quest
Fire Emblem Heroes
Gorogoa
Monument Valley 2
Splitter Critters
Online Oynanışta Üstün Başarı
Call of Duty: WW2
Destiny 2
Fortnite
PUBG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Tasarımda Üstün Başarı
Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
PUBG
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Oyun Yönetmenliğinde Üstün Başarı
Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
What Remains of Edith Finch
