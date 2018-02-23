DICE Awards 2018'in Kazananları Belli Oldu

Yılın oyunlarının belirlendiği bir başka ödül olan DICE Awards 2018'in kazananları, dün itibarıyla düzenlenen ödül gecesinin ardından belli oldu. Nintendo'nun geliştirdiği The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ise geceye damgasını vurmayı başardı.

Birçok yayın kuruluşunun yaptığı incelemelerde 10 üzerinden 10 puan alarak, son zamanların en yüksek ortalamasına sahip oyunlarından bir tanesi olan The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, daha önce düzenlenen ödül törenlerinde de yılın oyunu olarak gösterilmişti. The Game Awards ödüllerinde yine yılın oyunu seçilen Zelda böylece başarısını taçlandırırken, birkaç ödül birden alan PlayerUnknown's Battleground - PUBG ve Cuphead de dikkat çekmeyi başardılar. Ödüllerin sahipleriyle şöyle oldu:

DICE Awards 2018 Kazananları

Yılın Oyunu

Cuphead

Horizon Zero Dawn

PUBG

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Animasyonda Üstün Başarı

Cuphead

For Honor

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Sanat Yönetmenliğinde Üstün Başarı

Cuphead

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Little Nightmares

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Karakter Yaratımında Üstün Başarı

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua

Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy

Star Wars Battlefront2 – Iden Versio

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser

Orijinal Müzik Tasarımında Üstün Başarı

Call of Duty: WW2

Cuphead

Horizon Zero Dawn

RiME

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Ses Tasarımında Üstün Başarı

Destiny 2

Injustice 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Hikayede Üstün Başarı

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Teknik Üstün Başarı

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Yılın Aksiyon Oyunu

Call of Duty: WW2

Cuphead

Destiny 2

PUBG

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Yılın Macera Oyunu

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Yılın Aile Oyunu

DropMix

GNOG

Just Dance 2018

SingStar Celebration

Snipperclips

Yılın Dövüş Oyunu

ARMS

Injustice 2

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Nidhogg 2

Tekken 7

Yılın Yarış Oyunu

DiRT 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Gran Turismo Sport

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Project CARS 2

Yılın Rol Yapma Oyunu

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

NieR:Automata

Persona 5

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Yılın Spor Oyunu

Everybody’s Golf

FIFA 18

Golf Clash

Madden NFL 18

MLB The Show 17

Yılın Strateji/Simülasyon Oyunu

Endless Space 2

Halo Wars 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Total War: Warhammer 2

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Yılın En İyi Sürükleyici Gerçekçilik Oyunu

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Robo Recall

Space Pirate Trainer

Wilson’s Heart

D.I.C.E. Sprite Ödülü

Everything

Gorogoa

Night in the Woods

Pyre

Snipperclips

Yılın En İyi El Konsolu Oyunu

Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King

Etrian Odyssey 5: Beyond the Myth

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Metroid: Samus Returns

Monster Hunter Stories

Yılın En İyi Mobil Oyunu

Cat Quest

Fire Emblem Heroes

Gorogoa

Monument Valley 2

Splitter Critters

Online Oynanışta Üstün Başarı

Call of Duty: WW2

Destiny 2

Fortnite

PUBG

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tasarımda Üstün Başarı

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

PUBG

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Oyun Yönetmenliğinde Üstün Başarı

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

What Remains of Edith Finch