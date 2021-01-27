DICE Ödülleri 2021 İçin Adaylar Açıklandı

Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, DICE ödülleri 2021 için kategorileri ve adayların listesini resmi web sitesinde paylaştı. 2021’de yılın oyunu ödülü için yarışanlar içerisinde Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima ve The Last of Us Part 2 gibi video oyunları yer aldı.

DICE Ödülleri 2021 İçin Kategoriler ve Adaylar

DICE Awards 2021’nin kategorileri ve adayları açıklandı. Bu yılın kategorilerinde yılın oyunu, animasyonda üstün başarı, sanat yönetmenliğinde üstün başarı, karakter konusunda üstün başarı, orijinal müzik alanında üstün başarı, ses tasarımında üstün başarı ve benzeri kategoriler bulunuyor. Bu yılın kategorilerine ve kategorilerdeki adaylara hemen aşağıda yer alan listeden ulaşabilirsiniz.

Yılın Oyunu

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us Part 2

Animasyonda Üstün Başarı

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Sanat Yönetiminde Üstün Başarı

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Karakterde Üstün Başarı

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor Varinsdottir)

Hades (Zagreus)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Abby)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Ellie)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)

Orijinal Müzik Yapımında Üstün Başarı

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima

Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Ses Tasarımında Üstün Başarı

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Hikayede Üstün Başarı

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

Üstün Teknik Başarı

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Mario Kart Live

The Last of Us Part 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Oyun Tasarımında Üstün Başarı

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Oyun Yönetiminde Üstün Başarı

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

Yılın Aksiyon Oyunu

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Yılın Macera Oyunu

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Yılın Aile Oyunu

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Yılın Dövüş Oyunu

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Them's Fightin' Herds

Yılın Yarış Oyunu

DIRT 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live

Yılın Rol Yapma Oyunu (RPG)

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yılın Spor Oyunu

EA Sports FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Yılın Strateji / Simülasyon Oyunu

Crusader Kings 3

Desperadoes 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Monster Train

Per Aspera

Sürükleyici Gerçeklik Teknik Başarı

Half-Life: Alyx

Mario Kart Live

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Bağımsız Bir Oyun İçin Üstün Başarı

Coffee Talk

Hades

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Noita

Yılın Mobil Oyunu

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Yılın Çevrim İçi (Online) Oyunu