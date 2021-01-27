DICE Ödülleri 2021 İçin Adaylar Açıklandı

Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, DICE ödülleri 2021 için kategorileri ve adayların listesini resmi web sitesinde paylaştı. 2021’de yılın oyunu ödülü için yarışanlar içerisinde Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima ve The Last of Us Part 2 gibi video oyunları yer aldı.
DICE Ödülleri 2021 İçin Kategoriler ve Adaylar
DICE Awards 2021’nin kategorileri ve adayları açıklandı. Bu yılın kategorilerinde yılın oyunu, animasyonda üstün başarı, sanat yönetmenliğinde üstün başarı, karakter konusunda üstün başarı, orijinal müzik alanında üstün başarı, ses tasarımında üstün başarı ve benzeri kategoriler bulunuyor. Bu yılın kategorilerine ve kategorilerdeki adaylara hemen aşağıda yer alan listeden ulaşabilirsiniz.
Yılın Oyunu
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us Part 2
Animasyonda Üstün Başarı
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Sanat Yönetiminde Üstün Başarı
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Karakterde Üstün Başarı
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor Varinsdottir)
- Hades (Zagreus)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Abby)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Ellie)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)
Orijinal Müzik Yapımında Üstün Başarı
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Ses Tasarımında Üstün Başarı
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Hikayede Üstün Başarı
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
Üstün Teknik Başarı
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Mario Kart Live
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Oyun Tasarımında Üstün Başarı
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Oyun Yönetiminde Üstün Başarı
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
Yılın Aksiyon Oyunu
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Yılın Macera Oyunu
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Yılın Aile Oyunu
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Yılın Dövüş Oyunu
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them's Fightin' Herds
Yılın Yarış Oyunu
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live
Yılın Rol Yapma Oyunu (RPG)
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Yılın Spor Oyunu
- EA Sports FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Yılın Strateji / Simülasyon Oyunu
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperadoes 3
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Sürükleyici Gerçeklik Teknik Başarı
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Bağımsız Bir Oyun İçin Üstün Başarı
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
Yılın Mobil Oyunu
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Yılın Çevrim İçi (Online) Oyunu
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
