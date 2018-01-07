En İyi Bağımsız Oyun Adayları Açıklandı

Game Developers Conference kapsamında düzenlenen ve bir önceki yılın en iyi bağımsız oyunlarının seçildiği The Independent Games Festival’de yarışacak adaylar belli oldu. Listede birçok ödüle aday gösterilen Night in the Woods ve Baba is You ise en dikkat çeken oyunlar olarak göze çarptı.

Amerika Birleşik Devletleri’nin San Francisco kentinde mart ayında düzenlenecek Game Developers Conference (GDC) kapsamında düzenlenecek The Independent Games Festival, bir süredir yılın en iyi bağımsız oyunları oylamasına ev sahipliği yapıyordu. Bu sene de bağımsız oyunların büyük ödül için yarışacakları The Independent Games Festival’in adayları ise yapılan açıklamayla duyuruldu.

Toplamda 35 farklı oyunun yarışacağı en iyiler oylamasında Baba is You en çok ödüle aday gösterilen oyun olurken, onu çok sevilen macera oyunu Night in the Woods izledi. Seumas McNally Büyük Ödülü kapsamında kazananın 30,000 doları evine götüreceği oylamaya aday olan oyunların listesi ise şöyle oldu:

Yılın En İyi Bağımsız Oyunları:

Seumas McNally Büyük Ödülü

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

West of Loathing (Asymmetric Publications)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Heat Signature (Suspicious Developments)

Baba is You (Hempuli)

En İyi Görsel Tasarım

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Cuphead (StudioMDHR)

Echo (ULTRA ULTRA)

Luna (Funomena)

The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents)

Chuchel (Amanita Design)

En İyi Ses

Tormentor X Punisher (e-studio)

Cuphead (StudioMDHR)

Vignettes (Skeleton Business)

Rain World (VIDEOCULT)

Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nifflas Games)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

En İyi Tasarım

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Shenzhen I/O (Zachtronics)

Wilmot's Warehouse (Richard Hogg, Ricky Haggett, Eli Rainsberry)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nifflas Games)

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)

En İyi Hikaye

Tacoma (Fullbright)

Attentat 1942 (Charles University and Czech Academy of Sciences)

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Dim Bulb Games)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Butterfly Soup (Brianna Lei)

Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)

Nuovo Ödülü

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)

Tarotica Voo Doo (TPM.CO SOFT WORKS)

10 Mississippi (Karina Popp)

A Mortician's Tale (Laundry Bear Games)

Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm)

Everything Is Going to Be OK (Nathalie Lawhead)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Kids (Playables)

En İyi Öğrenci Oyunu

IO Interloper (DANG!)

Don't Make Love (Maggese)

Penny Blue Finds a Clue (DigiPen Team Cactus Curse)

We Were Here (Total Mayhem Games)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Guardian of the Gears (DigiPen Team Studio 76)