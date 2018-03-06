Fenomen Olacağım Derken Borç Batağına Düştü

26 yaşındaki Lissette Calveiro, fenomen olacağım diye borç batağına düştü!
2013 senesinde bir staj programı için Miami'den New York'a taşınan genç kız, bir anda kendisini Sex and the City içerisinde yaşıyorum sanar. Fenomen olmayı kafaya takan Calveiro, Instagram ve Snapchat'teki paylaşımları için boyundan büyük alışverişlere, seyahatlere ve hatta spor salonlarına düşer. Her geçen gün harcamalarını abartan gençliğinin baharındaki sosyal medya sevdalısının bugün 10 bin dolar borcu var.
I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY: For a handful of months, I’ve felt very uninspired to curate my feed and felt that many things I’ve been putting out are bland, inauthentic and have little meaning. I started to try to create more meaning for myself by expanded in what I say per post and committing to at least 1 blog post a month. But the reality is, that’s a bandaid solution. I have been so wrapped up in this “influencer” space from both the front and back end that I started to camouflage into a sea of sameness. “Take a picture of me here because I’m wearing a cool outfit, and this wall is pretty.” I used to post photos of people, things and experiences I cared about and moved to more “me in this pose” photos when I started getting more “likes” on those. This platform isn’t about LIKES, it’s about CONNECTIONS. It’s about sharing nuggets of your life because you want to inspire others to discover, because you want to indulge in things others have helped you discover, and giving people the space to be creative with content (whether it’s a selfie or damn avocado toast). I feel like I’ve hit a turning point and I promise to be more authentic and truly hone in on the real value I can bring to all of you and stop posting content just for the sake of posting content. It doesn’t mean I won’t stop posting photos of myself — I have so much fun playing around with personal style and the beautiful city I live in — but you can rest assured that I’m posting something because that moment was truly special to me, and it ~may~ bring value to you. Be yourself, love yourself and never stop growing. ——————————————————————————— Always happy to continue this dialogue via DM and keep this community growing. Lots of love to everyone that always shows the upmost support. And, a shout out to @songofstyle because this perspective shift came after watching your interview with @evachen212. Keep keeping on, power girls!
İşin komik yanıysa, kendisi fenomen olmayı başaramamış. Göreceğiniz üzere fotoğraf beğenileri bini zar zor geçiyor takipçi sayısı 20 bin bile değil. İnsanın içinden, "Eh be kızım o paralarla biraz da takipçi satın alsaydın bari" demek geçiyor ama diyemiyorsunuz. Malum bu devirde her şeyin organiği makbul. Bir de serbest gezen mutlu tavuklar ama durun onun konumuzla alakası yok.
Lisette'nin olayı her ne kadar ekstrem bir örnek olsa da son dönemde insanların gelmiş olduğu noktayı çok güzel özetliyor. Paylaşmak için yiyip içiyor, başkalarına göstermek için giyiniyor hatta sırf gösteriş olsun diye eğleniyor yetmezmiş gibi adeta reklam yapmak için aşık oluyoruz. Ama ben de gedikli bir sosyal medya takipçisi olarak söyleyebilirim ki o yapmacıklıkla içtenlik arasındaki fark açıkça görünüyor ve siz olmadığınız biri gibi davranırken sandığınızın aksine çekici değil itici oluyorsunuz.
YORUMLAR