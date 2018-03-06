Fenomen Olacağım Derken Borç Batağına Düştü

26 yaşındaki Lissette Calveiro, fenomen olacağım diye borç batağına düştü!

2013 senesinde bir staj programı için Miami'den New York'a taşınan genç kız, bir anda kendisini Sex and the City içerisinde yaşıyorum sanar. Fenomen olmayı kafaya takan Calveiro, Instagram ve Snapchat'teki paylaşımları için boyundan büyük alışverişlere, seyahatlere ve hatta spor salonlarına düşer. Her geçen gün harcamalarını abartan gençliğinin baharındaki sosyal medya sevdalısının bugün 10 bin dolar borcu var.

İşin komik yanıysa, kendisi fenomen olmayı başaramamış. Göreceğiniz üzere fotoğraf beğenileri bini zar zor geçiyor takipçi sayısı 20 bin bile değil. İnsanın içinden, "Eh be kızım o paralarla biraz da takipçi satın alsaydın bari" demek geçiyor ama diyemiyorsunuz. Malum bu devirde her şeyin organiği makbul. Bir de serbest gezen mutlu tavuklar ama durun onun konumuzla alakası yok.

Lisette'nin olayı her ne kadar ekstrem bir örnek olsa da son dönemde insanların gelmiş olduğu noktayı çok güzel özetliyor. Paylaşmak için yiyip içiyor, başkalarına göstermek için giyiniyor hatta sırf gösteriş olsun diye eğleniyor yetmezmiş gibi adeta reklam yapmak için aşık oluyoruz. Ama ben de gedikli bir sosyal medya takipçisi olarak söyleyebilirim ki o yapmacıklıkla içtenlik arasındaki fark açıkça görünüyor ve siz olmadığınız biri gibi davranırken sandığınızın aksine çekici değil itici oluyorsunuz.