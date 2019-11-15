Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass Abonelerini Oyuna Boğacak

Xbox Game Pass aboneleri önümüzdeki dönemde çok şanslı olacaklar. Dünün Inside Xbox yayını sırasında açıklama yapan Microsoft, ücretli abonelik servisine eklenen yeni oyunları duyurdu. Yeni oyunların yanı sıra yılın çeyreğinde ve 2020 yılı içerisinde gelecek olan oyunları da listeledi.
Eğer aktif bir Xbox Game Pass aboneliğiniz var ise PC veya Xbox One üzerinde şu oyunları hemen oynamaya başlayabilirsiniz:
Xbox One
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (yakında PC için de geliyor)
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
- Rage 2 (yakında PC için de geliyor)
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- The Talos Prinicple
- Tracks: The Train Set Game
PC
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Hearts of Iron IV
- The Talos Prinicple
- Tracks: The Train Set Game
2019 Yılının Son Çeyreği
Xbox One
- Darksiders III
- The Escapists 2
- Halo: Reach
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 5
- My Friend Pedro
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
PC
- Darksiders III
- The Escapists 2
- Halo: Reach
- My Friend Pedro
- The Red Strings Club
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
2020 Yılı İçerisinde
Xbox One
- Bleeding Edge
- Carrion
- Cyber Shadow
- Double Edge Heroes
- The Dreams Elsewhere
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Final Fantasy XV
- Grounded
- Haven
- LevelHead
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Phogs
- The Red Lantern
- SkateBIRD
- Streets of Rage IV
- Supraland
- Tekken 7
- Tell Me Why
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza: Kiwami
- Yakuza: Kiwami 2
PC
- Bleeding Edge
- Carrion
- Cyber Shadow
- Double Edge Heroes
- The Dreams Elsewhere
- Edge of Eternity
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Final Fantasy XV
- Flight Simulator
- Grounded
- Haven
- LevelHead
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Phogs
- SkateBIRD
- Streets of Rage IV
- Tell Me Why
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza: Kiwami
- Yakuza: Kiwami 2