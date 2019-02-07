PlayStation'da Birçok Oyun İndirime Girdi

Japon teknoloji devi Sony, dijital oyun mağazası PlayStation Network üzerinde yeni bir indirim kampanyası başlattı. PlayStation 4 oyuncularını memnun edecek indirimler sunan Sony, birçok oyunun fiyatını düşürdü.
Yüksek fiyatlarıyla şikayet edilen birçok oyunun indirime gittiği görülürken, oyuncuları memnun edecek devasa değişiklikler de yapıldı. Red Dead Redemption 2’ninb fiyatı dikkatlerden kaçmazken, farklı oyun türlerine ilgi duyan oyuncuları kendisine çekecek yapımlar da indirimler arasına girdi. Yeni PSN indirimleri sırasında fiyatı düşen oyunlar ise aşağıdaki gibi sıralandı.
PSN indirimlerinde fiyatı düşen oyunlar
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- 300,00 TL
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition -- 379,00 TL
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition -- 429,00 TL
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- 159,00 TL
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Digital Deluxe Edition -- 179,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %5 tasarruf edin)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Croft Edition -- 219,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %5 tasarruf edin)
- Just Cause 4 - Standart Sürüm -- 199,00 TL
- Just Cause 4 - Digital Deluxe Sürümü -- 239,00 TL
- Just Cause 4 - Gold Sürüm -- 299,00 TL
- Battlefield V Deluxe Sürüm -- 179,00 TL
- Destiny 2: Forsaken -- 76,00 TL
- Destiny 2: Forsaken - Complete Collection -- 199,00 TL
- Destiny 2: Forsaken - Digital Deluxe Edition -- 179,00 TL
- Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection -- 114,00 TL
- Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass -- 159,00 TL
- FIFA Yolculuk Üçlemesi -- 199,50 TL
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - DELUXE EDITION -- 179,00 TL
- Call of Duty: WWII - Season Pass -- 89,00 TL
- Call of Duty: WWII - Gold Edition -- 134,00 TL
- Call of Duty: WWII - Digital Deluxe -- 199,00 TL
- Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition -- 139,00 TL
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Oyun Paketi -- 219,00 TL
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- 99,00 TL
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy -- 209,25 TL
- DiRT Rally -- 39,00 TL
- DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE -- 44,00 TL
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden -- 122,00 TL
- Madden NFL 19 - FIFA 19 Paketi -- 229,50 TL
- EA SPORTS 19 Paketi -- 556,80 TL
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 -- 84,00 TL
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Premium Edition -- 134,00 TL
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Ultimate Edition Paketi -- 159,00 TL
- WWE 2K19 -- 179,00 TL
- WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Sürümü -- 279,00 TL
- WWE 2K19 Season Pass -- 64,00 TL
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection -- 89,00 TL
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer -- 39,00 TL
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life -- 121,73 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf edin)
- Battlefield Dünya Savaşı Paketi -- 225,00 TL
- Borderlands 2 VR -- 166,00 TL
- F1 2018 -- 84,00 TL
- RIDE 3 -- 179,00 TL
- RIDE 3 - Gold Edition -- 239,00 TL
- RIDE 3 - Season Pass -- 114,00 TL
