The Game Awards 2019 Adayları Açıklandı

Bu yılın The Game Awards şovu 13 Aralık 2019 Cuma günü TSİ 04:30 sıralarında başlayacak. Şovun sunucusu olan Geoff Keighley, o gece dağıtılacak olan ödüllerin kategorilerin ve adayların listesini açıkladı.
Elbette Yılın Oyunu'ndan En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı'na, En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu'ndan En İyi Strateji Oyunu'na ve Yılın İçerik Üreticisi'nden En İyi Espor Oyuncusu'na kadar birçok kategori mevcut. Bu sene Yılın Oyunu ödülü için Control, Death Stranding, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2 (2019), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ve The Outer Worlds aday oldular. Bakalım ödüle hangi oyun layık görülecek?
The Game Awards 2019 kategorilerinin ve adaylarının tam listesi için aşağıya bakabilirsiniz. Ayrıca oylarınızı buradan verebilirsiniz.
Yılın Oyunu
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
En İyi Oyun Yönetimi
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
- Control (Remedy/505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
En İyi Sanat Yönetimi
- Control (Remedy/505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
En İyi Orkestrasyon / Müzik
- Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
En İyi Ses Tasarımı
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Control (Remedy/505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
En İyi Performans
- Parvati Holcomb rolünde Ashly Burch, The Outer Worlds
- Jesse Faden rolünde Courtney Hope, Control
- Kait Diaz rolünde Laura Bailey, Gears 5
- Cliff rolünde Mads Mikkelsen, Death Stranding
- Dr. Casper Darling rolünde Matthew Porretta, Control
- Sam Porter Bridges rolünde Norman Reedus, Death Stranding
En İyi Etki Bırakan Oyun
- Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
- Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- Kind Words (Popcannibal)
- Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
- Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)
En İyi Devamlılığı Olan Oyun
- Apex Legends (Respawn)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
En İyi Bağımsız Oyun
- Baba Is You (Hempuli)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler Digital)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
En İyi Mobil Oyun
- Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
- GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
- Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
- What the Golf? (Tribland)
En İyi Topluluk Desteği
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik / Arttırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu
- Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
- Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)
En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)
En İyi Aksiyon / Macera Oyunu
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
En İyi Rol Yapma Oyunu
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
En İyi Dövüş Oyunu
- Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
- Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)
- Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
En İyi Aile Oyunu
- Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
- Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
- Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
En İyi Strateji Oyunu
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
- Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
- F1 2019 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 20 (EA Sports)
En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Yeni Bağımsız Oyun
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Yılın İçerik Üreticisi
- Jack "Courage" Dunlop
- Benjamin "Dr. Lupo" Lupo
- Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler
- David "Grefg" Martínez
- Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek
En İyi Espor Oyunu
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
En İyi Espor Oyuncusu
- Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka "Perkz" Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
- Jay "Sinatraa" Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
En İyi Espor Takımı
- Astralis (CS:GO)
- G2 Esports (LOL)
- OG (DOTA2)
- San Francisco Shock (OWL)
- Team Liquid (CS:GO)
En İyi Espor Etkinliği
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
En İyi Espor Koçu
- Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
- Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
- Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
- Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
- Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
- Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)
En İyi Espor Sunucusu
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang