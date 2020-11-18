Her yılın Aralık ayında gerçekleştirilen The Game Awards şovunun bir yenisi daha düzenlenecek. Ne var ki bu defa alıştığımız şekilde değil de çevrimiçi olarak düzenlenecek. Yeni ve dünya genelinde ilk kez gerçekleştirilecek olan duyurular, halihazırda duyurulmuş olan oyunlar ile ilgili son haberleri ve yeni fragmanların yayınlanacağı özel gecede, elbette geride bırakacağımız 2020 yılının en iyileri de seçilecek. Geoff Keighley tarafından gerçekleştirilen canlı yayında, The Game Awards 2020 adayları belli oldu. Detaylar haberimizde.

Bu yılın esasen oyun dünyasının eşsiz yıllarından bir tanesi olması bekleniyordu. Ne var ki COVID-19 salgınının etkisi ile beklenmedik durumlar ile karşılaşmıştık. Karşılaşmaya da devam ediyoruz. Evden çalışma sistemine geçişin bir getirisi olarak birçok organizasyon ya iptal edilmiş veya çevrimiçi olarak düzenlenmişken birçok oyunun ertelenme haberlerini almıştık. Sırf bu yüzden de Cyberpunk 2077, bu yılın The Game Awards şovunu maalesef kaçırıyor ki Yılın Oyunu kategorisi için oldukça güçlü bir adaydı. Ancak yine de platformlar genelinde The Last of Us Part II ve Final Fantasy VII Remake gibi birçok kaliteli oyun görmüştük. Şimdi ise bu oyunlar yılın sonunda birbirleri ile kıyasıya bir yarışa girecekler. Peki bakalım Yılın Oyunu hangisi olacak?

The Game Awards 2020 Adayları Detayları

Bugün Geoff Keighley bir canlı yayın gerçekleştirerek The Game Awards 2020 için adayların bulunduğu listeyi detaylandırdı. Bu senenin Yılın Oyunu kategorisinde Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Hades, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, DOOM Eternal ve The Last of Us Part II yer alıyor. Eğer dilerseniz, buradan oy verebilirsiniz. Kazananlar ise 10 Aralık 2020 tarihinde belli olacak.

The Game Awards 2020 adayları ve aday gösterildikleri kategoriler ise şöyle:

Yılın Oyunu

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (written by George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, and Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, and Jordan Lemos)

Hades (written by Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (written by Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross)

En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Müzik

DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon tarafından bestelendi)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu ve Mitsuto Suzuki tarafından bestelendi)

Hades (Darren Korb tarafından bestelendi)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Garreth Coker tarafından bestelendi)

The Last of Us Part II (Mac Quayle tarafından ek müzikler ile Gustavo Santaolala tarafından bestelendi)

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Performans

The Last of Us Part II’de Ellie rolündeki Ashley Johnson

The Last of Us Part II’de Abby rolündeki Laura Bailey

Ghost of Tsushima’da Jin Sakai rolündeki Daisuke Tsuji

Hades’te Hades rolündeki Logan Cunningham

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’te Miles Morales rolündeki Nadji Jeter

Etki Bırakan Oyun

If Found… (Dreamfeel)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

En İyi Devamlılığı Olan Oyun

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

En İyi Mobil Oyun

Among Us (Innersloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokemon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo)

En İyi Topluluk Desteği

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik / Arttırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Erişilebilirlikte Yenilikçilik

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Hyperdot (Tribe Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)

En İyi Aksiyon / Macera Oyunu

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Rol Yapma Oyunu

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus / P Studio / Sega)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Deep Silver)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames / XSEED Games)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (French-Bread / Arc System Works / Aksys Games)

En İyi Aile Oyun

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

En İyi Simülasyon / Strateji Oyunu

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studios / Paradox Interactive)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)

En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu

DIRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham / Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerslotH)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

timthetatman

Valkyrae

En İyi Başlangıç Yapan Oyun

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super.com)

Roki (Polygon Treehouse / United Label)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

En İyi eSpor Atleti

Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Call of Duty)

Heo “Showmaker” Su (League of Legends)

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (League of Legends)

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

En İyi eSpor Koçu

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)

En İyi eSpor Etkinliği

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)

IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

En İyi eSpor Oyunu

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

En İyi eSpor Sunucusu

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Effje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

En İyi eSpor Takımı