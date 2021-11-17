The Game Awards 2021 Adayları Belli Oldu

The Game Awards 2021 adayları Geoff Keighley tarafından netleştirildi. Kazananlar 9 Aralık 2021'de belli olacak. Peki, Yılın Oyunu ödülünü hangi oyun alacak?

Anıl Özünaldım
Anıl Özünaldım -

The Game Awards 2021 adayları açıklandı. Peki, çeşitli kategorilerden oluşan The Game Awards'a hangi yapımlar aday oldu? Konu ile ilgili merak edilen tüm ayrıntılar haberimizde.

The Game Awards 2021 Adayları Duyuruldu

Çok sayıda oyunun aday olduğu The Game Awards 2021, 9 Aralık 2021 tarihinde düzenlenecek. Yılın Oyunu kategorisinde Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Resident Evil Village, Psychonauts 2 gibi yapımlar bulunuyor.

The Game Awards 2021 adayları şu şekilde:

Yılın Oyunu

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

En İyi Müzik

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

En İyi Performans

  • Erika Mori - Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito - Far Cry 6
  • Jason Kelley - Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson - Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioma Akagha - Deathloop

Etki Yaratan Oyun

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

En İyi Devamlılığı Olan Oyun

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

En İyi Bağımsız Yapım

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death’s Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

En İyi Mobil Oyun

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • MARVEL Future Revolution
  • Pokemon Unite

En İyi Topluluk Desteği

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

En İyi VR/AR Oyunu

  • Hitman III
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Erişilebilirlikte Yenilikçilik

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

En İyi Aksiyon / Macera Oyunu

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

En İyi Rol Yapma Oyunu

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear: Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

En İyi Aile Oyunu

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get It Together!

En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Riders Republic

En İyi Simülasyon / Strateji Oyunu

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Yılın İçerik Oluşturucusu

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg

En İyi E-Spor Oyuncusu

  • Chris "Simp" Lehr
  • Heo "ShowMaker" Su
  • Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

En İyi E-Spor Antrenörü

  • Airat "Silent" Gaziev
  • Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
  • James "Crowder" Crowder
  • Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

En İyi E-Spor Etkinliği

  • The International 2021
  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

En İyi E-Spor Oyunu

  • Call of Duty
  • CS: GO
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

En İyi E-Spor Takımı

  • Atlanta FaZe - Call of Duty
  • DWG KIA - League of Legends
  • NAVI - CS: GO
  • Team Spirit - DOTA2
  • Sentinels - Valorant

En Çok Beklenen Oyun

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

The Game Awards 2021 adayları hakkında ne düşünüyorsunuz? Konu ile ilgili düşünceleriniz aşağıda yer alan yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşmayı unutmayın.

