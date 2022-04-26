Ubisoft 90 Oyununun Çevrimiçi Hizmetlerini Sonlandırdı

Ubisoft almış olduğu kararla birlikte 90 oyununun çevrimiçi hizmetlerini sonlandırdı. İşte artık çok oyunculu olarak oynayamayacağınız oyunlar!

Barış Bulut -

Ubisoft, PC'de Rayman Legends, Xbox One'da Rainbow Six Vegas 2 dâhil olmak üzere tam 90 oyun için çevrimiçi hizmetlerini ve çok oyunculu modlarını kapattı.

Ubisoft'un web sitesinden paylaşılan duyuruyla birlikte alınan bu karar, PS3, Wii U, Xbox 360 ve hatta OnLive bulut oyun hizmeti gibi bir dizi platformdaki 90 oyunu etkiliyor. Bu oyunlar artık çevrimiçi çok oyunculu özelliği içermeyecek ancak her oyun için çevrimdışı özellikler mevcut olmaya devam edecek.

Sunucuların kapatılması bu Ubisoft oyunları için oyun içi haberlerin ve oyun istatistiklerinin de bundan sonra devre dışı kalacağı anlamına geliyor. Ayrıca Ubisoft Connect hizmetlerini kullanan hiçbir oyun artık oyuncuların Unit kazanmalarına ve mücadeleleri tamamlamalarına izin vermeyecek.

Bu noktada oyunların birçoğunun – dâhil oldukları platformlarla birlikte – eski olduğuna dair düşünceler olsa da geriye dönük uyumluluk ile birlikte oyuncular bu oyunları tekrar oynadıklarında bu oyunların birçoğunun artık tam olarak tamamlanmayacağı anlamına geliyor. Etkilenen oyunların birçoğu; örneğin Just Dance gibi, Xbox One'da oynanabilir ancak artık çevrimiçi desteğe sahip olmayacak.

Artık çevrimiçi çok oyunculu desteği olmayan Ubisoft oyunlarının tam listesi şu şekilde:

Ubisoft'un Çevrimiçi Hizmetleri Sonlandırdığı Oyunlar

America's Army

 Xbox 360
Anno 1404 PC
Anno Online PC
Assassin's Creed 2 PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive
Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood OnLive
Assassin's Creed: Recollection MAC | iOS
Assassin's Creed: Revelations OnLive
Avatar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Beyond Good and Evil PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Blazing Angels 2 PC | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Driver: San Francisco OnLive
ESPN Sport Connections Wii U
Far Cry PC
Far Cry 2 PC
Far Cry Blood Dragon PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Flashback Origins PC
Ghost Recon PC
Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
H.A.W.X. PC
H.A.W.X. 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Haze PlayStation 3
Heroes of Might and Magic 5 PC
I Am Alive PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits Xbox 360
Just Dance 3 Kids Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 4 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U
Just Dance 2014 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2015 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U
Just Dance 2016 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2017 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance 2018 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney Party Xbox 360 | Wii
Just Dance Disney Party 2 Xbox 360
Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth Xbox 360 | Wii U
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes PC
Might & Magic Duel of Champions PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Might & Magic Showdown PC
Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop PC
Might & Magic X: Legacy PC
MotionSports Xbox 360
MotionSport Adrenaline PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
My Fitness Coach Club PlayStation 3
PowerUp Heroes Xbox 360
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
PureFootball PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rabbids Alive and Kicking Xbox 360
Rabbids Go Home Wii
Rabbids Land Wii U
Rabbids Travel in Time Wii
Rainbow Six - Raven Shield PC
Rainbow Six Lockdown PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox
Rainbow Six Vegas PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One
Rayman 3 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman 3 HD PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Rayman Legends PC
Rayman Origins PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
R.U.S.E. MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
R.U.S.E. Beta PC
Scrabble 2007 PC
Scrabble 2009 PC
Settlers 3 PC
Settlers 4 PC
Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire PC
Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom PC | MAC
Settlers: Heritage of Kings PC
Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360
Shape Up Xbox One
Shaun White Skateboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Shaun White Snowboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
Silent Hunter 3 PC
Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions PC
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific PC
Silent Hunter 5 OnLive
Smurfs 2 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Spartacus Legends PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Splinter Cell: Blacklist Wii U
Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory PC
Splinter Cell: Conviction PC | MAC | OnLive
Splinter Cell: Double Agent PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
The Adventures of Tintin PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Tom Clancy's EndWar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360
Toy Soldiers War Chest PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One
Watch Dogs Companion Android | iOS
World in Conflict PC
Your Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 Xbox 360
Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 Wii U

 

