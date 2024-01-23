2024 Oscar Adayları Açıklandı: İşte Tüm Kategoriler ve Adaylar!
96. Oscar adayları listesi duyuruldu. Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, 2024 Oscar adayları listesini açıkladı. İşte tüm kategori ve adaylar!
2024 yılının Oscar aday listesini açıkladı. En iyi film ve yönetmen gibi kategorilere ek olarak belgesel, animasyon, müzik, kurgu ve sinematografi’nin de dahil olduğu tam 23 farklı kategori için adaylıklar belirlendi.
Bu yıl 96.'sı düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nde en çok adaylıklar Cristopher Nolan ve Micheal Scorsese imzalı yapımlara gitti. 13 adaylık ile Oppenheimer en fazla aday olan film oldu. Oppenheimer’ı 10 adaylıkla Michael Scorsese imzalı Killers of the Flower Moon yapımı takip etti.
2023 yazına damgasını vuran Oppenheimer ve Barbie savaşı sıkça konuşulmuştu. Barbie, Oscar adaylığı konusunda 8 adaylıkla kaldı.
2024 Oscar Ödülleri Adayları
En İyi Film
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi Yönetmen
- Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
En İyi Kurgu
- Laurent Sénéchal - Anatomy of a Fall
- Kevin Tent - The Holdovers
- Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Poor Things
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
- Justine Triet & Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall
- David Hemingson - The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer - Maestro
- Samy Burch - May December
- Celine Song - Past Lives
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
- Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Tony McNamara - Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
En İyi Sinematografi
- Edward Lachman - El Conde
- Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Matthew Libatique - Maestro
- Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer
- Robbie Ryan - Poor Things
En İyi Animasyon
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
En İyi Belgesel
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
En İyi Uluslararası Film
- Io Capitano - İtalya
- Perfect Days - Japonya
- Society of the Snow - İspanya
- Teachers' Lounge - Almanya
- The Zone of Interest - Birleşik Krallık
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
En İyi Görsel Efekt
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
En İyi Ses
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi Özgün Müzik
- Laura Karpman - American Fiction
- John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
En İyi Özgün Şarkı
- The Fire Inside (Diane Warren) - Flamin' Hot
- I'm Just Ken (Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt) - Barbie
- It Never Went Away (Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson) - American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (Scott George) - Killers of the Flower Moon
- What was I Made for (Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell) - Barbie
-
En İyi Kısa Animasyon
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
En İyi Kısa Belgesel
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
En İyi Kısa Film
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Bugüne Kadar Oscar'a Layık Görülen Tüm Özel Efektler
Her yıl düzenlenen Akademi Ödüllerinde, Oscar adı verilen küçük heykeller kategorisine göre yılın en iyilerine dağıtılırlar.
Oscar adaylık listesini nasıl buldunuz? Adaylıklar bekleniğiniz gibi miydi? Oscar listesinde izlediğiniz film var mı? Düşüncelerinizi bizlerle paylaşabilirsiniz.
YORUMLAR