BAFTA Game Awards 2025 Adayları Açıklandı! En İyi Oyun Hangisi?
Oyun dünyasının en iyilerinin belirleneceği BAFTA Game Awards 2025 etkinliği için kategoriler ve adaylar açıklandı. İşte en iyi oyun kategorisinin adayları...
Oyun dünyasının merakla beklediği BAFTA Game Awards 2025 etkinliği, 8 Nisan'da gerçekleşecek. Birçok kategoride en iyi yapımların belirleneceği bu etkinlik için geri sayım başlamışken yarışacak adaylar açıklandı. Peki hangi oyunlar rekabet edecek? İşte BAFTA Game Awards 2025 adayları...
BAFTA Game Awards 2025 Adayları
Açıklanan listeye baktığımızda en çok merak edilen "En İyi Oyun" kategorisi için Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Helldivers 2, Thank Goodness You're Here! ve The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom yapımlarının aday gösterildiğini görüyoruz. Kategoriler ve adaylara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
En İyi Oyun
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
En İyi Animasyon
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
En İyi Sanatsal Başarı
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
En İyi Ses
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
En İyi İngiliz Yapımı Oyun
- A Highland Song
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
En İyi Çıkış Yapan Oyun
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro
- Pacific Drive
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- The Plucky Squire
En İyi Gelişen Oyun
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors
- World of Warcraft
En İyi Aile Oyunu
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest III
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Plucky Squire
En Eğlencenin Ötesinde Oyun
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
En İyi Oyun Tasarımı
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- TEKKEN 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
En İyi Müzik
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
Anlatı (Hikâye)
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
En İyi Tescilli Fikir
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
En İyi Başrol
- Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep
- Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws
- Isabella Inchbald - INDIKA
- Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
En İyi Yardımcı Oyuncu
- Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Aldís Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep
- Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Michael Abubakar - Still Wakes the Deep
En İyi Teknik Başarı
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2