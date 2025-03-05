BAFTA Game Awards 2025 Adayları Açıklandı! En İyi Oyun Hangisi?

Oyun dünyasının merakla beklediği BAFTA Game Awards 2025 etkinliği, 8 Nisan'da gerçekleşecek. Birçok kategoride en iyi yapımların belirleneceği bu etkinlik için geri sayım başlamışken yarışacak adaylar açıklandı. Peki hangi oyunlar rekabet edecek? İşte BAFTA Game Awards 2025 adayları...

BAFTA Game Awards 2025 Adayları

Açıklanan listeye baktığımızda en çok merak edilen "En İyi Oyun" kategorisi için Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Helldivers 2, Thank Goodness You're Here! ve The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom yapımlarının aday gösterildiğini görüyoruz. Kategoriler ve adaylara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

En İyi Oyun

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Thank Goodness You're Here!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

En İyi Animasyon

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

En İyi Sanatsal Başarı

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Harold Halibut

Neva

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

En İyi Ses

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Still Wakes the Deep

En İyi İngiliz Yapımı Oyun

A Highland Song

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Paper Trail

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You're Here!

En İyi Çıkış Yapan Oyun

ANIMAL WELL

Balatro

Pacific Drive

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Thank Goodness You're Here!

The Plucky Squire

En İyi Gelişen Oyun

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV Online

No Man's Sky

Sea of Thieves

Vampire Survivors

World of Warcraft

En İyi Aile Oyunu

Astro Bot

Cat Quest III

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Little Kitty, Big City

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Plucky Squire

En Eğlencenin Ötesinde Oyun

Botany Manor

Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Tetris Forever

Vampire Therapist

En İyi Oyun Tasarımı

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

Tactical Breach Wizards

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Super Mario Party Jamboree

TEKKEN 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

En İyi Müzik

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Anlatı (Hikâye)

Black Myth: Wukong

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

En İyi Tescilli Fikir

ANIMAL WELL

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You're Here!

En İyi Başrol

Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep

Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws

Isabella Inchbald - INDIKA

Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

En İyi Yardımcı Oyuncu

Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Aldís Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!

Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep

Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!

Michael Abubakar - Still Wakes the Deep

En İyi Teknik Başarı