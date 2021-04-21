Otuz beşincisi düzenlenecek olan GDC bu yıl 19 - 23 Temmuz tarihleri arasında gerçekleşecek. Geçtiğimiz sene gibi bu sefer de çevrimiçi olarak karşımıza çıkacak olan etkinlikte, geleneksel olarak Game Developers Choice Awards töreni de düzenlenecek. Birçok farklı kategoride ödüllerin dağıtılacağı bu tören için, Game Developers Choice Awards 2021 adayları açıklandı.

Game Developers Choice Awards 2021 Adayları Detayları

Platform fark etmeksizin 2020 yılında çıkmış olan oyunların da dahil edildiği oylama için Ghost of Tsushima, Hades ve The Last of Us Part 2, en çok aday gösterilenler oldular. Öyle ki her üç oyun da Yılın Oyunu dahil altı farklı kategoride aday gösterilmiş durumdalar. Yılın Oyunu için ayrıca Animal Crossing ve Half-Life: Alyx’in de aday gösterilmiş olduğunu görebiliyoruz. Kazananlar, 22 Temmuz 2021 Perşembe günü TSİ 02:30 sıralarında gerçekleştirilecek olan canlı yayın ile açıklanacak.

En İyi Başlangıç, En İyi Tasarım, Yenilik Ödülü, En İyi Mobil Oyunu, En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı ve Yılın Oyunu dahil ona ayrılan Oyun Geliştiricilerinin Seçimi Ödülleri kategorileri ve gösterilen adaylar için aşağıya bakabilirsiniz.

En İyi Ses

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Açılış

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super!Com)

En İyi Tasarım

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Yenilik Ödülü

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

En İyi Mobil Oyunu

The Pathless (Giant Squid / Annapurna Interactive)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo / PID Publishing)

If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Teknoloji

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

En İyi Görsel Sanat

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)

En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik / Arttırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

Yılın Oyunu