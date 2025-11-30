HBO Max Aralık 2025 Takvimi Netleşti! İşte Liste
HBO Max için Aralık 2025 takvimi belli oldu. Peki platform kütüphanesine yeni eklenecek dizi ve filmler neler? İşte HBO Max Aralık 2025 planları!
Son yıllarda teknolojinin hızla gelişmesi ve internet kullanımının artmasıyla birlikte izleyicilerin alışkanlıkları da büyük ölçüde değişti. Geleneksel televizyon yayınlarının yerini artık dijital platformlar alıyor. Hal böyle olunca bu platformların aylık içerik takvimleri de merak ediliyor.
Son olarak dünyanın en popüler dijital akış servislerinden HBO Max’in Aralık 2025 takvimi netleşti. Peki platform, önümüzdeki haftalarda abonelerine hangi dizi ve filmleri sunacak? İşte HBO Max Aralık 2025 takvimi...
HBO Max - Aralık 2025 Takvimi
1 Aralık 2025
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Pillow Talk, 9. Sezon
- Adult Swim Yule Log
- Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin' Out
- Atomic Blonde
- Battle of the Sexes
- Bright Leaf
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Dames
- DeLorean
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
- Girls Trip
- Gunsmoke in Tucson
- Hidden Figures
- I'll See You in My Dreams (1952)
- Illegal
- Jim Thorpe: All-American
- Jimmy the Gent
- Key Largo
- Kid Galahad
- Larceny Inc.
- Law of the Badlands
- Little Caesar
- Liz and the Blue Bird
- Lu Over the Wall
- Mad Men, 1-7. Sezonlar
- Mandalay
- Millennium Actress
- Mind Game
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Mission to Moscow
- My Dream is Yours
- Ne Zha
- Night and Day
- Paul Anka: His Way
- Perfect Blue
- Pierrot le fou
- Racket Busters
- Riffraff
- Romance on the High Seas
- Santa Fe Trail
- Shin Godzilla
- Shining Victory
- Shoeshine
- Sing and Like It
- Song of My City
- Summer Wars
- Table 19
- Taking Woodstock
- The Color Purple (1985)
- The Colors Within
- The Damned Don't Cry
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
- The Goonies
- The Matrimonial Bed
- The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
- The Sea Wolf (1941)
- The Seventh Victim
- The Shop Around the Corner
- They Won't Believe Me
- Tiny Furniture
- Trouble Along the Way
- Walk Softly, Stranger
- Walk the Dark Street
- Wedding Crashers
- Wilson
- Wolf Children
- X-Men First Class
2 Aralık 2025
- Capital One MLB Open
- Chopped, Volume 4, 63. Sezon
- Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East
- New Orleans: Soul of a City
- “The Hidden Homeless,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
3 Aralık 2025
- Fixer to Fabulous, 7. Sezon
4 Aralık 2025
- About Face, 1. Sezon
- Architecton
- Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, 1. Sezon
- Dunkman, 1. Sezon
- Dylan's Playtime Adventures, 1D Sezon
- It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley
5 Aralık 2025
- Batwheels, 3A Sezon
- House Hunters International, Volume 9, 205. Sezon
- House Hunters, Volume 10, 247. Sezon
- The Family McMullen (2025)
7 Aralık 2025
- The Christmas Showdown
8 Aralık 2025
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 8. Sezon
9 Aralık 2025
- Bugs Bunny Builders, 2I Sezon
- Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House
11 Aralık 2025
- Wizkid: Long Live Lagos
12 Aralık 2025
- Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh
- Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
- Stolen Children
- This Is Spinal Tap
13 Aralık 2025
- Vantara: Sanctuary Stories, 1. Sezon
14 Aralık 2025
- Toad and Friends, 1D Sezon
- Very Merry Mystery
15 Aralık 2025
- Assassination in the Valley of the Kings
- The Bold Type, 1-5. Sezonlar
- Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread
- Truck U, 21. Sezon
- White House Christmas
16 Aralık 2025
- The Secrets We Bury
- “MisinfoNation: White Genocide,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
17 Aralık 2025
- Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen
18 Aralık 2025
- Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?
- Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid, 1. Sezon
19 Aralık 2025
- House Hunters, Volume 10, 248. Sezon
- Teen Titans Go!, 9F Sezon
20 Aralık 2025
- Adult Swim's The Elephant
- Ne Zha II
21 Aralık 2025
- Secrets in the Sand, 2. Sezon
22 Aralık 2025
- Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires (2025)
- The Last Captains, 1. Sezon
23 Aralık 2025
- “The Exorcists,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
24 Aralık 2025
- Guy’s Grocery Games, 40. Sezon
25 Aralık 2025
- Happy And You Know It
26 Aralık 2025
- Heaven
27 Aralık 2025
- Junk or Jackpot?, 1. Sezon
28 Aralık 2025
- Home Reimagined, 1B Sezon
- My Pet Ate What!?, 1. Sezon
29 Aralık 2025
- Celebrity IOU, 11. Sezon
- Two Guys Garage, 24. Sezon
31 Aralık 2025
- Building Outside the Lines, 3. Sezon