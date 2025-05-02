Amazon Prime Gaming'te Dev Katalog: 23 Oyun Ücretsiz Oldu
Amazon Prime Gaming, Mayıs 2025'te Prime üyelerine 23 adet ücretsiz oyun sunuyor. 1 Mayıs'tan 29 Mayıs'a kadar oyunlar sırasıyla entegre edilecek.
Prime Gaming bu ay da yine bildiğiniz gibi. Tam 23 adet oyun sisteme entegre edilecek. Epic Games, Microsoft, GOG gibi platformlardan pek çok oyunun yer alacağı kampanyadaki tüm oyunları bir liste haline getirdik. İşte Mayıs ayında Amazon Prime Gaming'e eklenecek oyunlar ve tarihleri...
Amazon Prime Gaming 1-29 Mayıs 2025 Ücretsiz Oyunlar
Amazon'un bu ay ücretsiz vereceği oyunlar şöyle:
|Çıkış Tarihi
|Oyun Adı
|Platform / Kod Türü
|1 Mayıs
|Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
|GOG
|1 Mayıs
|LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
|GOG
|1 Mayıs
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|GOG
|1 Mayıs
|The Invisible Hand
|Amazon Games App
|8 Mayıs
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
|Microsoft Store (PC & Xbox)
|8 Mayıs
|Amnesia: Rebirth
|Epic Games Store
|8 Mayıs
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|GOG
|8 Mayıs
|Doors: Paradox
|Epic Games Store
|15 Mayıs
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|GOG
|15 Mayıs
|Endless Legend Definitive Edition
|Amazon Games App
|15 Mayıs
|Golf With Your Friends
|GOG
|15 Mayıs
|Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
|GOG
|15 Mayıs
|Mail Time
|GOG
|22 Mayıs
|FATE
|GOG
|22 Mayıs
|Thief 2: The Metal Age
|GOG
|22 Mayıs
|Everdream Valley
|Amazon Games App
|22 Mayıs
|Chessarama
|Epic Games Store
|22 Mayıs
|The Lost Ashford Ring
|Legacy Games
|29 Mayıs
|Samurai Bringer
|Amazon Games App
|29 Mayıs
|Trinity Fusion
|Amazon Games App
|29 Mayıs
|Masterplan Tycoon
|Amazon Games App
|29 Mayıs
|Liberté
|Epic Games Store
|29 Mayıs
|Jennifer Wilde: Unlikely Revolutionaries
|Epic Games Store