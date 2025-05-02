Amazon Prime Gaming'te Dev Katalog: 23 Oyun Ücretsiz Oldu

Amazon Prime Gaming, Mayıs 2025'te Prime üyelerine 23 adet ücretsiz oyun sunuyor. 1 Mayıs'tan 29 Mayıs'a kadar oyunlar sırasıyla entegre edilecek.

Ecem Köksal
Prime Gaming bu ay da yine bildiğiniz gibi. Tam 23 adet oyun sisteme entegre edilecek. Epic Games, Microsoft, GOG gibi platformlardan pek çok oyunun yer alacağı kampanyadaki tüm oyunları bir liste haline getirdik. İşte Mayıs ayında Amazon Prime Gaming'e eklenecek oyunlar ve tarihleri...

Amazon Prime Gaming 1-29 Mayıs 2025 Ücretsiz Oyunlar

Amazon'un bu ay ücretsiz vereceği oyunlar şöyle:

Çıkış Tarihi Oyun Adı Platform / Kod Türü
1 Mayıs Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga GOG
1 Mayıs LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga GOG
1 Mayıs Styx: Master of Shadows GOG
1 Mayıs The Invisible Hand Amazon Games App
8 Mayıs Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Microsoft Store (PC & Xbox)
8 Mayıs Amnesia: Rebirth Epic Games Store
8 Mayıs Hypnospace Outlaw GOG
8 Mayıs Doors: Paradox Epic Games Store
15 Mayıs Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell GOG
15 Mayıs Endless Legend Definitive Edition Amazon Games App
15 Mayıs Golf With Your Friends GOG
15 Mayıs Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2 GOG
15 Mayıs Mail Time GOG
22 Mayıs FATE GOG
22 Mayıs Thief 2: The Metal Age GOG
22 Mayıs Everdream Valley Amazon Games App
22 Mayıs Chessarama Epic Games Store
22 Mayıs The Lost Ashford Ring Legacy Games
29 Mayıs Samurai Bringer Amazon Games App
29 Mayıs Trinity Fusion Amazon Games App
29 Mayıs Masterplan Tycoon Amazon Games App
29 Mayıs Liberté Epic Games Store
29 Mayıs Jennifer Wilde: Unlikely Revolutionaries Epic Games Store

