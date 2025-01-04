Prime Video Ocak 2025 Takvimi Açıklandı

Yeni yıla yepyeni içeriklerle girmek isteyenler için Prime Video, Ocak 2025'te etkileyici bir film ve dizi yelpazesi sunuyor. Bu ayın öne çıkanları arasında heyecan verici dramalar, ailece izlenebilecek filmler, sürükleyici aksiyonlar ve eğlenceli komediler var.

İşte Ocak 2025 boyunca Prime Video'ya eklenen içerikler:

Ocak 2025’te Prime Video’ya Eklenenler

Diziler:

Wild Cards (Sezon 1)

How to Get Away with Murder ( Sezon 1-6)

Filmler:

The Grey

Major Payne

Benny & Joon

The Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice

The Land Before Time

Life as We Know It

Hotel Rwanda

Hotel Rwanda Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream

Valmont

Ted (Unrated)

The Social Network

In The Heat Of The Night

The Blues Brothers

Soul Plane

Horrible Bosses

Wicker Park

Some Like It Hot

The Last Samurai

Mystery Men

Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition

The LEGO Movie

Mississippi Burning

Basic

Return to Me

The Sixth

Foxy Brown

Edge of Tomorrow

Unforgiven

The Equalizer

Barbershop

Scent of a Woman

Something Wild

Nicholas Nickleby

Little Nicky

Dope

Bohemian Rhapsody

Tag

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

The Great Outdoors

Liar Liar

Autumn In New York

Captain Phillips

Stomp The Yard

Rollerball

MacGruber

Boogie Nights

A Quiet Place: Day One

The Woman in Red

The Brothers

Do the Right Thing

Wedding Daze

The Company You Keep

The Ides Of March

Hoodlum

Much Ado About Nothing

American Sniper

The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold

Beauty Shop

Touch

Supernova

Jumping the Broom

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Something's Gotta Give

What's The Worst That Could Happen?

The Cutting Edge

xXx: State of the Union

xXx

Yentl

Horrible Bosses 2

Ocak 2025’in öne çıkan içerikleri arasında, Facebook’un doğuşunu konu alan sürükleyici drama The Social Network, ünlü animasyon filmi The LEGO Movie, Oscar ödüllü Unforgiven, ve aksiyon dolu The Equalizer gibi yapımlar da yer alacak.