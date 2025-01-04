Prime Video Ocak 2025 Takvimi Açıklandı
Prime Video, 2025 yılına sağlam bir şekilde başlıyor: Onlarca film ve iki yeni dizi bu ay itibariyle Prime Video'da yerini alacak.
Yeni yıla yepyeni içeriklerle girmek isteyenler için Prime Video, Ocak 2025'te etkileyici bir film ve dizi yelpazesi sunuyor. Bu ayın öne çıkanları arasında heyecan verici dramalar, ailece izlenebilecek filmler, sürükleyici aksiyonlar ve eğlenceli komediler var.
İşte Ocak 2025 boyunca Prime Video'ya eklenen içerikler:
Ocak 2025’te Prime Video’ya Eklenenler
Diziler:
- Wild Cards (Sezon 1)
- How to Get Away with Murder ( Sezon 1-6)
Filmler:
- The Grey
- Major Payne
- Benny & Joon
- The Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice
- The Land Before Time
- Life as We Know It
Hotel Rwanda
- Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream
- Valmont
- Ted (Unrated)
- The Social Network
- In The Heat Of The Night
- The Blues Brothers
- Soul Plane
- Horrible Bosses
- Wicker Park
- Some Like It Hot
- The Last Samurai
- Mystery Men
- Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition
- The LEGO Movie
- Mississippi Burning
- Basic
- Return to Me
- The Sixth
- Foxy Brown
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Unforgiven
- The Equalizer
- Barbershop
- Scent of a Woman
- Something Wild
- Nicholas Nickleby
- Little Nicky
- Dope
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Tag
- Barbershop 2: Back In Business
- The Great Outdoors
- Liar Liar
- Autumn In New York
- Captain Phillips
- Stomp The Yard
- Rollerball
- MacGruber
- Boogie Nights
- A Quiet Place: Day One
- The Woman in Red
- The Brothers
- Do the Right Thing
- Wedding Daze
- The Company You Keep
- The Ides Of March
- Hoodlum
- Much Ado About Nothing
- American Sniper
- The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold
- Beauty Shop
- Touch
- Supernova
- Jumping the Broom
- Lee Daniels' The Butler
- Something's Gotta Give
- What's The Worst That Could Happen?
- The Cutting Edge
- xXx: State of the Union
- xXx
- Yentl
- Horrible Bosses 2
Ocak 2025’in öne çıkan içerikleri arasında, Facebook’un doğuşunu konu alan sürükleyici drama The Social Network, ünlü animasyon filmi The LEGO Movie, Oscar ödüllü Unforgiven, ve aksiyon dolu The Equalizer gibi yapımlar da yer alacak.