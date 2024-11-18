The Game Awards 2024 Adayları Belli Oldu: İşte Finalistler!

Oyun dünyasının seçkin ödüllerinden The Game Awards'ın 2024 etkinliği adeta geldi çattı. Bu yıl onuncusu düzenlecek ödüllerin adayları kısa bir süre önce belli oldu. Gelin şimdi hep beraber ödül verilecek her kategorinin finalistlerine bir göz atalım.

The Game Awards 2024 Adayları

Oyunseverlerin dört gözle beklediği The Game Awards 2024, 13 Aralık 2024 Cuma günü TSİ 03:30 tarihinde Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek. Oyun dünyasından pek çok yeni duyuruya ev sahipliği yapacak büyük etkinlik, yıl içerisinde performansı ve popülerliğiyle sükse yapmış oyunları ödülleriyle buluşturacak.

Kısa bir süre önce ödül verilecek her kategori için finale kalan oyunların açıklandığı etkinlikte ASTRO BOT ve Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arasında sıkı bir çekişmeye tanık olacağız. 7 farklı kategoride mücadele edecek bu iki oyunun yanı sıra, on altı oyunu ile en fazla aday gösterilen yayıncı Sony Entertainment, on ikişer adayla Square Enix ve Xbox Game Studio arasında da sıkı bir rekabete tanık olacağız.

İşte tüm kategoriler için The Games 2024 Adayları:

Yılın Oyunu

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

En İyi Albüm ve Müzik

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

En İyi Performans

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)

Erişilebilirlikte Yenilikçilik

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Etki Bırakan Oyunlar

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games)

INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)

Neva (Nomada Studios / Devolver Digital)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)

En İyi Devamlılığı Olan Oyun

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Bungie)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Topluluk Desteği

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Animal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

En İyi Açılış Yapan Bağımsız Oyun

Animal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

En İyi Mobil Oyun

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT / Lilith Games)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures / The Pokemon Company)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

En İyi Sanat Gerçeklik / Arttırılmış Gerçeklik

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

Asgard’s Wrath II (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)

Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj / Oculus Studios)

Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42 / The Outsiders / Funcom)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

En İyi Aksiyon / Macera Oyunu

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

En İyi Rol Yapma Oyunu

Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works / Cygames)

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

Multiversus (Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

En İyi Aile Oyunu

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo / Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)

En İyi Simülasyon / Strateji Oyunu

Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge / Forgotten Empires / Xbox Game Studios)

Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware / ATLUS)

En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu

F1 24 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)

EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver / EA Romania / Electronic Arts)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

TopSpin 2K25 (Hangar 13 / 2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintend0)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

En İyi Uyarlama

Arcane (Riot / Fortiche / Netflix)

Fallout (Bethesdas Softworks / Kitler Films / Amazon MGM Studios)

Knuckles (SEGA / Paramount)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (SEGA / Amazon MGM Studios)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics / Legendary / Netflix)

En Çok Beklenen Oyun

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios / Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

En İyi eSpor Oyunu

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

En İyi eSpor Oyuncusu

33 (Neta Shapira)

Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)

Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)

Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)

ZyWoO (Mathieu Herbaut)

ZmjjKk (Zheng Yongkang)

En İyi eSpor Takımı

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

Navi (Counter-Strike 2)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Peki siz The Game Awards 2024 adayları hakkında ne düşünüyorsunuz? Yorumlarda buluşalım...