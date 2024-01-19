2024 BAFTA Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı!

Önümüzdeki ay gerçekleşecek BAFTA Ödülleri'ne aday olan yapımlar açıklandı. İşte detaylar ve adayların tamamı!

2024 BAFTA Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı!
Barış Bulut
Barış Bulut -

18 Şubat 2024'te gerçekleşecek BAFTA Ödül Töreni'nde hangi yapımların aday olduğu açıklandı.

Christopher Nolan'ın yönetmenliğini üstlendiği Oppenheimer, 2023 yılına olduğu gibi BAFTA Ödülleri'ne de damgasını vurarak 13 adaylık elde etmiş durumda. Onu hemen arkasından 11 adaylık Poor Things filmi takip ediyor.

Merakla beklenen BAFTA Ödül Töreni, Doctor Who'dan tanıdığımız David Tennant tarafından sunulacak.

 2024 BAFTA Ödülleri Adayları

2024 BAFTA Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı!

En İyi Film

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

En İyi İngiliz Yapımı Film

  • All of Us Strangers
  • How to Have Sex
  • Napoleon
  • The Old Oak
  • Poor Things
  • Rye Lane
  • Saltburn
  • Scrapper
  • Wonka
  • The Zone of Interest

En İyi Yönetmen

  • All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh
  • Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
  • The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
  • Maestro – Bradley Cooper
  • Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
  • The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives

2024 BAFTA Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı!

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

  • Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Teo Yoo – Past Lives

En İyi Kostüm

  • Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
  • Killers of the Flower Moon- Jacqueline West
  • Napoleon, Dave Crossman - Janty Yates
  • Oppenheime - Ellen Mirojnick
  • Poor Things- Holly Waddington

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
  • Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
  • Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
  • Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

2024 BAFTA Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı!

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

  • All of Us Strangers
  • American Fiction
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

En İyi Oyuncu Kadrosu

  • All of Us Strangers
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • How to Have Sex
  • Killers of The Flower Moon

En İyi Animasyon

  • The Boy And The Heron
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

En İyi Belgesel

  • 20 Days In Mariupol
  • American Symphony
  • Beyond Utopia
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
  • Wham!

2024 BAFTA Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı!

En İyi Özgün Müzik

  • Killers of The Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

En İyi Saç Makyaj

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

En İyi Görsel Efekt

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
  • Poor Things

BAFTA Yükselen Yıldız

  • Phoebe Dynevor
  • Ayo EdebiriJ
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Mia Mckenna-Bruce
  • Sophie Wilde

2024 BAFTA Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı!

En İyi Görüntü Yönetmenliği

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

En İyi Set Tasarımı

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

En İyi İngiliz Kısa Filmi

  • Festival of Slaps
  • Gorka
  • Jellyfish and Lobster
  • Such a Lovely Day
  • Yellow

75. Emmy Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu!
Yaşam

75. Emmy Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu!

ABD'de Televizyonun Oscarları olarak nitelendirilen Emmy Ödülleri'nde 2023 yılının kazananları belli oldu.

Peki sizin geride bıraktığımız yılda favori filminiz neydi? Düşüncelerinizi aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.

YORUMLAR

ÖNE ÇIKAN HABERLER

YENİ HABERLER