2024 BAFTA Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı!
Önümüzdeki ay gerçekleşecek BAFTA Ödülleri'ne aday olan yapımlar açıklandı. İşte detaylar ve adayların tamamı!
18 Şubat 2024'te gerçekleşecek BAFTA Ödül Töreni'nde hangi yapımların aday olduğu açıklandı.
Christopher Nolan'ın yönetmenliğini üstlendiği Oppenheimer, 2023 yılına olduğu gibi BAFTA Ödülleri'ne de damgasını vurarak 13 adaylık elde etmiş durumda. Onu hemen arkasından 11 adaylık Poor Things filmi takip ediyor.
Merakla beklenen BAFTA Ödül Töreni, Doctor Who'dan tanıdığımız David Tennant tarafından sunulacak.
2024 BAFTA Ödülleri Adayları
En İyi Film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
En İyi İngiliz Yapımı Film
- All of Us Strangers
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi Yönetmen
- All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
- The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo – Past Lives
En İyi Kostüm
- Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon- Jacqueline West
- Napoleon, Dave Crossman - Janty Yates
- Oppenheime - Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things- Holly Waddington
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi Oyuncu Kadrosu
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of The Flower Moon
En İyi Animasyon
- The Boy And The Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
En İyi Belgesel
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Wham!
En İyi Özgün Müzik
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
En İyi Saç Makyaj
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
En İyi Görsel Efekt
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
BAFTA Yükselen Yıldız
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo EdebiriJ
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia Mckenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
En İyi Görüntü Yönetmenliği
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi Set Tasarımı
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi İngiliz Kısa Filmi
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow
