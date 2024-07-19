76. Emmy Ödülleri İçin Adaylar Belli Oldu!
76. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar resmen belli oldu. Shogun ve The Bear adaylıklara adeta damga vurdu!
Televizyon sektörünün en büyük ödüllerinden biri olan Emmy'nin 76'ncısı için adaylar resmen belli oldu. Bu yıl en çok adaylık alan yapım popüler drama dizisi Shogun, onu komedi-drama dizisi The Bear takip etti. İşte 76. Emmy Ödülleri adayları!
76. Emmy Ödülleri Resmen Açıklandı
76. Emmy Ödülleri 1 Haziran 2023'ten 31 Mayıs 2024'e kadar televizyon sektörünün en iyilerini ödüllendirecek ve 15 Eylül'de Kaliforniya'daki Peacock Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenecek.
Drama
En İyi Dizi
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Erkek Oyuncu
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Dominic West, The Crown
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Kadın Oyuncu
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Erkek Konuk Oyuncu
- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
- Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Kadın Konuk Oyuncu
- Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Infidelity"
- Claire Foy, The Crown "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show "Update Your Priors"
- Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)"
- Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Double Date"
En İyi Senaryo
- The Crown "Ritz", Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare
- Fallout "The End" Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date" Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
- Shōgun "Anjin" Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks
- Shōgun "Crimson Sky" Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente
- Slow Horses "Negotiating With Tigers", Will Smith
En İyi Yönetmen
- Stephen Daldry, The Crown ""Sleep, Dearie Sleep
- Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Overview Effect"
- Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date"
- Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun "Crimson Sky"
- Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses "Strange Games"
- Salli Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty "Beat L.A."
Komedi
En İyi Dizi
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Erkek Oyuncu
- Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kadın Oyuncu
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Erkek Konuk Oyuncu
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear "Fishes"
- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building "Co Bro"
- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live "Host: Ryan Gosling"
- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks "The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular"
- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear "Fishes"
- Will Poulter, The Bear "Honeydew"
Kadın Konuk Oyuncu
- Olivia Colman, The Bear "Forks"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear "Fishes"
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks "The Roast Of Deborah Vance"
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building "Sitzprobe"
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live "Host: Maya Rudolph"
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live "Host: Kristen Wiig"
En İyi Yönetmen
- Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elemantary "Party"
- Christopher Storer, The Bear "Fishes"
- Ramy Youssef, The Bear "Honeydew"
- Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen "Refined Agression"
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks "Bulletproof"
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show "I’m The Pappy"
En İyi Senaryo
- Abbott Elementary "Career Day", Quinta Brunson
- The Bear "Fishes", Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo
- Girls5eva "Orlando", Meredith Scardino, Sam Means
- Hacks "Bulletproof", Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
- The Other Two "Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good", Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
- What We Do In The Shadows "Pride Parade", Jake Bender, Zach Dunn
