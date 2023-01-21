Sony, PlayStation VR2 İçin Yeni Oyunlar Duyurdu
Teknoloji devi Sony, PlayStation VR2 için yeni oyunlar duyurdu. İşte merak içerisinde beklenen sanal gerçeklik cihazının desteklediği video oyunlarının listesi!
Piyasaya sürdüğü oyun konsolları ve oyunlarla dünya çapında oldukça büyük bir popülerliğe ulaşan Sony, PlayStation VR2 için yeni oyunlar duyurdu. 13 farklı video oyununun yer aldığı listeye dair detaylar haberimizde.
PlayStation VR2 İçin Duyurulan Yeni Oyunlar
- Before Your Eyes
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Pavlov VR
- Puzzling Places
- Song in the Smoke: Rekindled
- Synth Riders: Remastered Edition
- Thumper
- NFL Pro Era
- What The Bat?
- Rez Infinite
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- The Last Clockwinder
PlayStation VR2'nin Desteklediği Oyunlar
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)
- Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive)
- Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
- Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs)
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive)
- Demeo (Resolution Games)
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
- Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
- Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)
- Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
- The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)
- The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs)
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)
- NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc.)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
- Pistol Whip (Cloudhead)
- Puzzling Places (Realities.io)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance)
- Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge - Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)
- Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive)
- The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
- Tentacular (Devolver)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)
- Thumper (Drool LLC)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance)
- Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
- What the Bat (Triband)
- Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR)
PlayStation VR2 Ne Zaman Çıkacak?
Merak içerisinde beklenen sanal gerçeklik cihazı PlayStation VR2, 22 Şubat 2023 tarihinde piyasaya sürülecek. Desteklenen oyunların sayısı zaman içerisinde artabilir.
