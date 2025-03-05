BAFTA Oyun Ödülleri 2025'in Adayları Açıklandı! En İyiler Belli Olacak
BAFTA Oyun Ödülleri 2025'in adayları açıklandı. PlayStation 5'in popüler oyunu Astrobot sekiz farklı kategoride aday gösterildi.
Oyun dünyasının en önemli ödüllerinden biri olan BAFTA Oyun Ödülleri'nin (BAFTA Game Awards) adayları açıklandı. Ödül töreninde En İyi Oyun, En İyi Animasyon ve En İyi Aile Oyunu dahil olmak üzere toplamda 17 kategori bulunuyor.
BAFTA Oyun Ödülleri 2025 Adayları Belli Oldu
2025 DICE Ödülleri'nde birden fazla ödüle layık görülen Astro Bot, BAFTA Game Awards'ta sekiz farklı kategoride mücadele edecek. Black Myth: Wukong ise altı kategoride aday gösterildi. 8 Nisan 2025 tarihinde düzenlenecek törende BAFTA ödüllerini kazanan oyunlar belli olacak.
En İyi Animasyon
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Sanatsal Başarı
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
En İyi Ses
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
En İyi Oyun
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
İngiliz Yapımı En İyi Oyun
- A Highland Song
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
En İyi Çıkış Yapan Oyun
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro
- Pacific Drive
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
- The Plucky Squire
En İyi Gelişim Gösteren Oyun
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors
- World of Warcraft
En İyi Aile Oyunu
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest III
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Plucky Squire
Eğlencenin Ötesini Sunan Oyun
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
En İyi Oyun Tasarımı
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- TEKKEN 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
En İyi Müzik
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
En İyi Hikâye Anlatımı
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
En İyi Yeni Fikri Mülkiyet
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
En İyi Başrol Performansı
- Alec Newman – Still Wakes the Deep
- Humberly González – Star Wars Outlaws
- Isabella Inchbald – INDIKA
- Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Y’lan Noel – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
En İyi Yardımcı Rol Performansı
- Abbi Greenland Helen Goalen – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Aldís Amah Hamilton – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Jon Blyth – Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Karen Dunbar – Still Wakes the Deep
- Matt Berry – Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Michael Abubakar – Still Wakes the Deep
En İyi Teknik Başarı
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2