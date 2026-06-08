Korsan Temalı Assassin's Creed Oyunu Yolda! İşte Temmuz Ayında Çıkacak Oyunlar

The Industrial Council Windows PC 1 Temmuz 2026

Exaverse Android, iOS 1 Temmuz 2026

Tales of Tonbrook Windows PC 1 Temmuz 2026

Cat Squeeze Windows PC 1 Temmuz 2026

Strafest Windows PC 1 Temmuz 2026

Lullabies Made of Static Mac, Windows PC 1 Temmuz 2026

Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia Nintendo Switch 1 Temmuz 2026

Hyperwired Nintendo Switch 2 Temmuz 2026

Monster Ops 20 Mac, Windows PC 2 Temmuz 2026

Under the Eye Windows PC 2 Temmuz 2026

Rhythm Heaven Groove Nintendo Switch 2 Temmuz 2026

The Moment of Panic Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026

DigWorld Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026

Important People of History: Presidents - Thomas Jefferson Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026

Important People of History: Presidents - Abraham Lincoln Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026

Important People of History: Presidents - George Washington Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026

The Glory Dungeon Raider Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026

Commutator Mac, Windows PC 5 Temmuz 2026

NightMaze Windows PC 6 Temmuz 2026

Hag's Hand Windows PC 6 Temmuz 2026

Operation Obliteration 2 Windows PC 6 Temmuz 2026

Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelations PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 7 Temmuz 2026

Kings & Savages Windows PC 7 Temmuz 2026

Moonlight Peaks Mac, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC 7 Temmuz 2026

The Caribou Trail PlayStation 5 7 Temmuz 2026

Backyard Baseball Mac, Windows PC 9 Temmuz 2026

My Cozy Workspace Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026

Color Snake Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 9 Temmuz 2026

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 9 Temmuz 2026

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Emote Expansion Set: I Work Out Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Color Pack 4 Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Emote Expansion Set: Grab Bag Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Color Pack 5 Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 9 Temmuz 2026

Elderwood Online Mac, Windows PC 9 Temmuz 2026

Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle Windows PC 9 Temmuz 2026

EA Sports College Football 27 PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 9 Temmuz 2026

Digimon Story: Time Stranger - Costume Chosen Children Set Nintendo Switch 10 Temmuz 2026

Echoes of Aincrad: Ultimate Edition PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 10 Temmuz 2026

Insanio Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026

Self Simulated Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026

Mothkeep Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Nintendo Switch 10 Temmuz 2026

Ribbit Jump Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026

Bravest Coconut Mac, Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026

Shipyard of Theseus Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026

Echoes of Aincrad PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 10 Temmuz 2026

Palworld Mac, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 10 Temmuz 2026

Machinefall Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026

Soothe Windows PC 11 Temmuz 2026

Ascend to Zero Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 13 Temmuz 2026

The Last Show Windows PC 13 Temmuz 2026

Sandwich +1 Mac 13 Temmuz 2026

Difficult Windows PC 13 Temmuz 2026

The Alters: Last Variable PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 13 Temmuz 2026

Mysarium Mac, Windows PC 13 Temmuz 2026

D-topia Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 14 Temmuz 2026

MineGeon: Renegades Windows PC 14 Temmuz 2026

Hell Clock: Cursed War PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 14 Temmuz 2026

Ledgerbound Windows PC 14 Temmuz 2026

Something to Drink? Windows PC 14 Temmuz 2026

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 15 Temmuz 2026

Push and Pull Windows PC 15 Temmuz 2026

Teeto PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 15 Temmuz 2026

Tower Command Windows PC 15 Temmuz 2026

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 15 Temmuz 2026

Denshattack! Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 15 Temmuz 2026

The Bull of Heaven Mac, Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026

Storebound Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026

70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 16 Temmuz 2026

Take Me To The Dungeon!! Nintendo Switch 16 Temmuz 2026

Kyoto Xanadu: The Blooming Phantom Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026

Ratatan Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 16 Temmuz 2026

Puppergeist Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 16 Temmuz 2026

Culdcept Begins Nintendo Switch, Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026

Kooo to Jump! Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Nintendo Switch 16 Temmuz 2026

The Mermaid Mask Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026

Go-Go Town! Nintendo Switch, Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026

Wild West Survivors Nintendo Switch 17 Temmuz 2026

Malware Tycoon Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026

Desktop Explorer Mac, Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026

Leap Of Faith Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026

DDD: Demons Double Down Mac, Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026

Hyper Primate Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026

Our Brief Eternity Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026

Love is a Demon Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026

Slime Alchemy Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026

Expandaball Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026

Litterbox League Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026

Iron Colony Windows PC 20 Temmuz 2026

Demon With a Candy Crisis Windows PC 20 Temmuz 2026

Vquarium Mac, Windows PC 20 Temmuz 2026

Dewdrop Dynasty Windows PC 21 Temmuz 2026

Fading Echo Windows PC 21 Temmuz 2026

Pit Panic Windows PC 21 Temmuz 2026

Dominocalypse Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 21 Temmuz 2026

Broken Reality 2000 Mac, Windows PC 22 Temmuz 2026

Brazzante Windows PC 22 Temmuz 2026

Lifted Mac, Windows PC 22 Temmuz 2026

High Times Mac, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Splatoon Raiders Nintendo Switch 23 Temmuz 2026

Maze Nightmare: Edge of Darkness Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Rubinite Mac, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Dodo Duckie Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Theropods Mac, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Dithered Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Find My Frogs: Branches Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Disgaea Mayhem Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Gurei Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 23 Temmuz 2026

Helix: Descent N Ascent Nintendo Switch, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

The Deepest Castle Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Solateria Nintendo Switch 23 Temmuz 2026

Staffer Retro Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Doomsday Diner Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026

Micronova Windows PC 24 Temmuz 2026

An Eggstremely Hard Game Windows PC 24 Temmuz 2026

Forever Skies Xbox Series X|S 27 Temmuz 2026

Hovertron Windows PC 27 Temmuz 2026

Mahou Arms Windows PC 27 Temmuz 2026

Skills & Raids Windows PC 27 Temmuz 2026

Go North Mac, Windows PC 28 Temmuz 2026

Suncraft Mac, Windows PC 28 Temmuz 2026

Halo: Campaign Evolved PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 28 Temmuz 2026

Bloodwright Windows PC 28 Temmuz 2026

Zwamman Windows PC 28 Temmuz 2026

Incremental Retro Racing Windows PC 28 Temmuz 2026

BloodRayne: Definitive Collection Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 29 Temmuz 2026

Truck-Kun Is Supporting Me From Another World?! Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 29 Temmuz 2026

Mistfall Hunter PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 29 Temmuz 2026

Blue Reflection Ray Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026

Blue Reflection Sun Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026

Kugayama Shiori's Death Diary Nintendo Switch 30 Temmuz 2026

Bones and Coins Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026

Blue Reflection Quartet Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026

Signy & Mino: Against All Gods Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026

Rita Mac, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026

Seventh Mansion: The First Escape Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026

Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 30 Temmuz 2026

Truxton Extreme Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 30 Temmuz 2026

How Many Dudes? Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026

The Prince of Tennis: Doki Doki Survival - Eternal Passion! Tie Break Game Nintendo Switch 30 Temmuz 2026

The Prince of Tennis: Sweet School Festival 0-40 and more… Nintendo Switch 30 Temmuz 2026

Kusan: City of Wolves Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 30 Temmuz 2026

Blue Reflection: Second Light Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026

Blue Reflection Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026

Appalachian Onslaught Windows PC 31 Temmuz 2026

Paw Patrol: Dino World Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 31 Temmuz 2026

Pixel Empires Windows PC 31 Temmuz 2026

Corsair Cove Windows PC 31 Temmuz 2026