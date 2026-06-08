Korsan Temalı Assassin's Creed Oyunu Yolda! İşte Temmuz Ayında Çıkacak Oyunlar
Oyun dünyasına yeni yapımlar dahil olmaya devam ediyor. Peki önümüzdeki ay oyuncuları hangi oyunlar bekliyor? İşte Temmuz 2026'da çıkacak oyunlar!
⚡ Önemli Bilgiler
- Temmuz 2026’da çok sayıda yeni oyun çıkacak. Ayın öne çıkan yapımları arasında Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Mistfall Hunter, EA SPORTS College Football 27 ve Corsair Cove yer alıyor.
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, 2013 çıkışlı Black Flag’in remake sürümü olarak 9 Temmuz’da PS5, PC ve Xbox Series X|S için çıkacak. Mistfall Hunter ise PvPvE odaklı bir Extraction ARPG olarak 29 Temmuz’da oyuncularla buluşacak.
- Corsair Cove, oyuncuların küçük bir adayı büyük bir korsan üssüne dönüştürdüğü korsan temalı bir şehir kurma oyunu olacak. 31 Temmuz’da PC için çıkacak yapım, keşif ve hazine avcılığı mekanikleriyle dikkat çekiyor.
Haziran ayında birçok yeni oyun oyuncularla buluşacak. Call of Warfront, Hold Your King, Beholder: Conductor ve Backrooms Anomaly gibi dikkat çekici yapımlar yolda. Peki önümüzdeki ay olan Temmuz 2026'da hangi yeni oyunlar çıkacak? Oyuncuları nasıl bir ay bekliyor? İşte Temmuz 2026'da çıkacak yeni oyunlar...
Temmuz 2026'da Çıkacak Yeni Oyunlar Neler?
|Oyun
|Platformlar
|Tarih
|The Industrial Council
|Windows PC
|1 Temmuz 2026
|Exaverse
|Android, iOS
|1 Temmuz 2026
|Tales of Tonbrook
|Windows PC
|1 Temmuz 2026
|Cat Squeeze
|Windows PC
|1 Temmuz 2026
|Strafest
|Windows PC
|1 Temmuz 2026
|Lullabies Made of Static
|Mac, Windows PC
|1 Temmuz 2026
|Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia
|Nintendo Switch
|1 Temmuz 2026
|Hyperwired
|Nintendo Switch
|2 Temmuz 2026
|Monster Ops 20
|Mac, Windows PC
|2 Temmuz 2026
|Under the Eye
|Windows PC
|2 Temmuz 2026
|Rhythm Heaven Groove
|Nintendo Switch
|2 Temmuz 2026
|The Moment of Panic
|Windows PC
|3 Temmuz 2026
|DigWorld
|Windows PC
|3 Temmuz 2026
|Important People of History: Presidents - Thomas Jefferson
|Windows PC
|3 Temmuz 2026
|Important People of History: Presidents - Abraham Lincoln
|Windows PC
|3 Temmuz 2026
|Important People of History: Presidents - George Washington
|Windows PC
|3 Temmuz 2026
|The Glory Dungeon Raider
|Windows PC
|3 Temmuz 2026
|Commutator
|Mac, Windows PC
|5 Temmuz 2026
|NightMaze
|Windows PC
|6 Temmuz 2026
|Hag's Hand
|Windows PC
|6 Temmuz 2026
|Operation Obliteration 2
|Windows PC
|6 Temmuz 2026
|Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelations
|PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|7 Temmuz 2026
|Kings & Savages
|Windows PC
|7 Temmuz 2026
|Moonlight Peaks
|Mac, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC
|7 Temmuz 2026
|The Caribou Trail
|PlayStation 5
|7 Temmuz 2026
|Backyard Baseball
|Mac, Windows PC
|9 Temmuz 2026
|My Cozy Workspace
|Nintendo Switch
|9 Temmuz 2026
|Color Snake
|Nintendo Switch
|9 Temmuz 2026
|Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
|PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|9 Temmuz 2026
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC
|9 Temmuz 2026
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Emote Expansion Set: I Work Out
|Nintendo Switch
|9 Temmuz 2026
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Color Pack 4
|Nintendo Switch
|9 Temmuz 2026
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Emote Expansion Set: Grab Bag
|Nintendo Switch
|9 Temmuz 2026
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Color Pack 5
|Nintendo Switch
|9 Temmuz 2026
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC
|9 Temmuz 2026
|Elderwood Online
|Mac, Windows PC
|9 Temmuz 2026
|Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle
|Windows PC
|9 Temmuz 2026
|EA Sports College Football 27
|PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|9 Temmuz 2026
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger - Costume Chosen Children Set
|Nintendo Switch
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Echoes of Aincrad: Ultimate Edition
|PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Insanio
|Windows PC
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Self Simulated
|Windows PC
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Mothkeep
|Windows PC
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|Nintendo Switch
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Ribbit Jump
|Windows PC
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Bravest Coconut
|Mac, Windows PC
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Shipyard of Theseus
|Windows PC
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Echoes of Aincrad
|PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Palworld
|Mac, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Machinefall
|Windows PC
|10 Temmuz 2026
|Soothe
|Windows PC
|11 Temmuz 2026
|Ascend to Zero
|Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|13 Temmuz 2026
|The Last Show
|Windows PC
|13 Temmuz 2026
|Sandwich +1
|Mac
|13 Temmuz 2026
|Difficult
|Windows PC
|13 Temmuz 2026
|The Alters: Last Variable
|PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|13 Temmuz 2026
|Mysarium
|Mac, Windows PC
|13 Temmuz 2026
|D-topia
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|14 Temmuz 2026
|MineGeon: Renegades
|Windows PC
|14 Temmuz 2026
|Hell Clock: Cursed War
|PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|14 Temmuz 2026
|Ledgerbound
|Windows PC
|14 Temmuz 2026
|Something to Drink?
|Windows PC
|14 Temmuz 2026
|The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
|PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|15 Temmuz 2026
|Push and Pull
|Windows PC
|15 Temmuz 2026
|Teeto
|PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|15 Temmuz 2026
|Tower Command
|Windows PC
|15 Temmuz 2026
|Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|15 Temmuz 2026
|Denshattack!
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|15 Temmuz 2026
|The Bull of Heaven
|Mac, Windows PC
|16 Temmuz 2026
|Storebound
|Windows PC
|16 Temmuz 2026
|70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|16 Temmuz 2026
|Take Me To The Dungeon!!
|Nintendo Switch
|16 Temmuz 2026
|Kyoto Xanadu: The Blooming Phantom
|Windows PC
|16 Temmuz 2026
|Ratatan
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|16 Temmuz 2026
|Puppergeist
|Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|16 Temmuz 2026
|Culdcept Begins
|Nintendo Switch, Windows PC
|16 Temmuz 2026
|Kooo to Jump!
|Windows PC
|16 Temmuz 2026
|Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Nintendo Switch
|16 Temmuz 2026
|The Mermaid Mask
|Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC
|16 Temmuz 2026
|Go-Go Town!
|Nintendo Switch, Windows PC
|16 Temmuz 2026
|Wild West Survivors
|Nintendo Switch
|17 Temmuz 2026
|Malware Tycoon
|Windows PC
|17 Temmuz 2026
|Desktop Explorer
|Mac, Windows PC
|17 Temmuz 2026
|Leap Of Faith
|Windows PC
|17 Temmuz 2026
|DDD: Demons Double Down
|Mac, Windows PC
|17 Temmuz 2026
|Hyper Primate
|Windows PC
|17 Temmuz 2026
|Our Brief Eternity
|Windows PC
|17 Temmuz 2026
|Love is a Demon
|Windows PC
|17 Temmuz 2026
|Slime Alchemy
|Windows PC
|17 Temmuz 2026
|Expandaball
|Windows PC
|17 Temmuz 2026
|Litterbox League
|Windows PC
|17 Temmuz 2026
|Iron Colony
|Windows PC
|20 Temmuz 2026
|Demon With a Candy Crisis
|Windows PC
|20 Temmuz 2026
|Vquarium
|Mac, Windows PC
|20 Temmuz 2026
|Dewdrop Dynasty
|Windows PC
|21 Temmuz 2026
|Fading Echo
|Windows PC
|21 Temmuz 2026
|Pit Panic
|Windows PC
|21 Temmuz 2026
|Dominocalypse
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|21 Temmuz 2026
|Broken Reality 2000
|Mac, Windows PC
|22 Temmuz 2026
|Brazzante
|Windows PC
|22 Temmuz 2026
|Lifted
|Mac, Windows PC
|22 Temmuz 2026
|High Times
|Mac, Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Splatoon Raiders
|Nintendo Switch
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Maze Nightmare: Edge of Darkness
|Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Rubinite
|Mac, Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Dodo Duckie
|Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Theropods
|Mac, Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Dithered
|Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Find My Frogs: Branches
|Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Disgaea Mayhem
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Gurei
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Helix: Descent N Ascent
|Nintendo Switch, Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|The Deepest Castle
|Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Solateria
|Nintendo Switch
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Staffer Retro
|Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Doomsday Diner
|Windows PC
|23 Temmuz 2026
|Micronova
|Windows PC
|24 Temmuz 2026
|An Eggstremely Hard Game
|Windows PC
|24 Temmuz 2026
|Forever Skies
|Xbox Series X|S
|27 Temmuz 2026
|Hovertron
|Windows PC
|27 Temmuz 2026
|Mahou Arms
|Windows PC
|27 Temmuz 2026
|Skills & Raids
|Windows PC
|27 Temmuz 2026
|Go North
|Mac, Windows PC
|28 Temmuz 2026
|Suncraft
|Mac, Windows PC
|28 Temmuz 2026
|Halo: Campaign Evolved
|PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|28 Temmuz 2026
|Bloodwright
|Windows PC
|28 Temmuz 2026
|Zwamman
|Windows PC
|28 Temmuz 2026
|Incremental Retro Racing
|Windows PC
|28 Temmuz 2026
|BloodRayne: Definitive Collection
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5
|29 Temmuz 2026
|Truck-Kun Is Supporting Me From Another World?!
|Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|29 Temmuz 2026
|Mistfall Hunter
|PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|29 Temmuz 2026
|Blue Reflection Ray
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Blue Reflection Sun
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Kugayama Shiori's Death Diary
|Nintendo Switch
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Bones and Coins
|Windows PC
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Blue Reflection Quartet
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Signy & Mino: Against All Gods
|Windows PC
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Rita
|Mac, Windows PC
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Seventh Mansion: The First Escape
|Windows PC
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Truxton Extreme
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|30 Temmuz 2026
|How Many Dudes?
|Windows PC
|30 Temmuz 2026
|The Prince of Tennis: Doki Doki Survival - Eternal Passion! Tie Break Game
|Nintendo Switch
|30 Temmuz 2026
|The Prince of Tennis: Sweet School Festival 0-40 and more…
|Nintendo Switch
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Kusan: City of Wolves
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Blue Reflection: Second Light
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Blue Reflection
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC
|30 Temmuz 2026
|Appalachian Onslaught
|Windows PC
|31 Temmuz 2026
|Paw Patrol: Dino World
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S
|31 Temmuz 2026
|Pixel Empires
|Windows PC
|31 Temmuz 2026
|Corsair Cove
|Windows PC
|31 Temmuz 2026
|Anomalogenos
|Windows PC
|31 Temmuz 2026
Temmuz ayında çıkacak oyunlara baktığımızda oyuncuların uzun süredir beklediği birçok yapımın listede yer aldığını görüyoruz. Özellikle Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Mistfall Hunter, EA SPORTS College Football 27 ve Corsair Cove, oyunlar arasında öne çıkıyor.
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Nasıl Bir Oyun Olacak?
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, Ubisoft tarafından geliştirilen ve 2013 yılında piyasaya sürülen aynı isimli oyunun yeni teknolojilerle geliştirilmiş remake sürümü olarak karşımıza çıkacak. 9 Temmuz’da çıkış yapması beklenen korsan temalı oyun, en iyi açık dünya oyunları arasında yer alacak. Yapım; PlayStation 5, Windows PC ve Xbox Series X|S platformlarında oynanabilecek.
Mistfall Hunter Nasıl Bir Oyun Olacak?
Bellring Games tarafından geliştirilen ve 29 Temmuz'da PlayStation 5, Windows PC ve Xbox Series X|S platformları için piyasaya sürülecek olan yapım, Extraction ARPG türünde yer alıyor. Oyuncular, hem çevredeki yaratıklara karşı (PvE) hem de haritadaki diğer oyunculara karşı (PvP) mücadele ederek ganimet topluyor. Oyunun temel amacı ise harita üzerinde bulunan belirli tahliye noktalarına ulaşarak elde edilen ganimetleri güvenli şekilde çıkarmak.
EA SPORTS College Football 27 Nasıl Bir Oyun Olacak?
En iyi spor oyunları arasında yer alacak EA SPORTS College Football 27, oyun devi Electronic Arts tarafından 9 Temmuz'da piyasaya sürülecek. Yapım, üniversite futbolu atmosferini gerçekçi oynanış mekanikleri ve kapsamlı kariyer modları ile birlikte oyunculara sunacak.
Corsair Cove Nasıl Bir Oyun Olacak?
Corsair Cove, korsan temalı bir şehir kurma ve yönetim oyunu olarak karşımıza çıkacak. Oyunda gemi kazasının ardından ulaştığınız küçük bir adayı zamanla devasa bir korsan üssüne dönüştürmeye çalışacaksınız. 31 Temmuz'da PC platformu için çıkış yapacak yapım, diğer şehir kurma oyunları gibi sadece düz arazilerde değil; uçurumlarda, tepelerde ve kayalık yamaçlarda da yapı inşa etmenize olanak tanıyacak.
Bununla birlikte oyuncular, denizlere açılarak çevredeki diğer adalara ulaşabilecek ve bu bölgelerde saklanan değerli hazineleri de ele geçirebilecek. Yani sadece tek bir bölge ile sınırlı kalmayacaksınz. Böylece oyun, en iyi korsan temalı oyunlar arasında yer alacak.
Vietnam Kaosu Yaşatacak Oyun Ertelendi! İşte Yeni Tarih
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam için takviminize koyduğunuz işaretin yerini değiştirmeyi isteyebilirsiniz. Oyunun çıkışı, Haziran ayından Ağustos ayına kaydırıldı.
Editörün Yorumu
Temmuz 2026, oyun dünyası açısından oldukça hareketli geçecek gibi görünüyor. Özellikle Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced gibi büyük bütçeli yapımların yanı sıra Mistfall Hunter ve Corsair Cove gibi farklı türlerdeki oyunların da oyuncularla buluşacak olması bu ayın birçok kesim için heyecan verici geçeceğini gösteriyor. Ben ise özellikle korsan temalı oyunları seviyorum. Bu nedenle Corsair Cove ve Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced oyunlarını ilk fırsatta oynamayı planlıyorum.