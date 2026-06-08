Korsan Temalı Assassin's Creed Oyunu Yolda! İşte Temmuz Ayında Çıkacak Oyunlar

Oyun dünyasına yeni yapımlar dahil olmaya devam ediyor. Peki önümüzdeki ay oyuncuları hangi oyunlar bekliyor? İşte Temmuz 2026'da çıkacak oyunlar!

Emir Yasin Bolat
Emir Yasin Bolat
· 10 dk okuma
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⚡ Önemli Bilgiler

  • Temmuz 2026’da çok sayıda yeni oyun çıkacak. Ayın öne çıkan yapımları arasında Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Mistfall Hunter, EA SPORTS College Football 27 ve Corsair Cove yer alıyor.
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, 2013 çıkışlı Black Flag’in remake sürümü olarak 9 Temmuz’da PS5, PC ve Xbox Series X|S için çıkacak. Mistfall Hunter ise PvPvE odaklı bir Extraction ARPG olarak 29 Temmuz’da oyuncularla buluşacak.
  • Corsair Cove, oyuncuların küçük bir adayı büyük bir korsan üssüne dönüştürdüğü korsan temalı bir şehir kurma oyunu olacak. 31 Temmuz’da PC için çıkacak yapım, keşif ve hazine avcılığı mekanikleriyle dikkat çekiyor.

Haziran ayında birçok yeni oyun oyuncularla buluşacak. Call of Warfront, Hold Your King, Beholder: Conductor ve Backrooms Anomaly gibi dikkat çekici yapımlar yolda. Peki önümüzdeki ay olan Temmuz 2026'da hangi yeni oyunlar çıkacak? Oyuncuları nasıl bir ay bekliyor? İşte Temmuz 2026'da çıkacak yeni oyunlar...

Temmuz 2026'da Çıkacak Yeni Oyunlar Neler?

Oyun Platformlar Tarih
The Industrial Council Windows PC 1 Temmuz 2026
Exaverse Android, iOS 1 Temmuz 2026
Tales of Tonbrook Windows PC 1 Temmuz 2026
Cat Squeeze Windows PC 1 Temmuz 2026
Strafest Windows PC 1 Temmuz 2026
Lullabies Made of Static Mac, Windows PC 1 Temmuz 2026
Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia Nintendo Switch 1 Temmuz 2026
Hyperwired Nintendo Switch 2 Temmuz 2026
Monster Ops 20 Mac, Windows PC 2 Temmuz 2026
Under the Eye Windows PC 2 Temmuz 2026
Rhythm Heaven Groove Nintendo Switch 2 Temmuz 2026
The Moment of Panic Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026
DigWorld Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026
Important People of History: Presidents - Thomas Jefferson Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026
Important People of History: Presidents - Abraham Lincoln Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026
Important People of History: Presidents - George Washington Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026
The Glory Dungeon Raider Windows PC 3 Temmuz 2026
Commutator Mac, Windows PC 5 Temmuz 2026
NightMaze Windows PC 6 Temmuz 2026
Hag's Hand Windows PC 6 Temmuz 2026
Operation Obliteration 2 Windows PC 6 Temmuz 2026
Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelations PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 7 Temmuz 2026
Kings & Savages Windows PC 7 Temmuz 2026
Moonlight Peaks Mac, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC 7 Temmuz 2026
The Caribou Trail PlayStation 5 7 Temmuz 2026
Backyard Baseball Mac, Windows PC 9 Temmuz 2026
My Cozy Workspace Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026
Color Snake Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 9 Temmuz 2026
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 9 Temmuz 2026
Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Emote Expansion Set: I Work Out Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026
Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Color Pack 4 Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026
Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Emote Expansion Set: Grab Bag Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026
Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Color Pack 5 Nintendo Switch 9 Temmuz 2026
Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 9 Temmuz 2026
Elderwood Online Mac, Windows PC 9 Temmuz 2026
Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle Windows PC 9 Temmuz 2026
EA Sports College Football 27 PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 9 Temmuz 2026
Digimon Story: Time Stranger - Costume Chosen Children Set Nintendo Switch 10 Temmuz 2026
Echoes of Aincrad: Ultimate Edition PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 10 Temmuz 2026
Insanio Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026
Self Simulated Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026
Mothkeep Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026
Digimon Story: Time Stranger Nintendo Switch 10 Temmuz 2026
Ribbit Jump Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026
Bravest Coconut Mac, Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026
Shipyard of Theseus Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026
Echoes of Aincrad PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 10 Temmuz 2026
Palworld Mac, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 10 Temmuz 2026
Machinefall Windows PC 10 Temmuz 2026
Soothe Windows PC 11 Temmuz 2026
Ascend to Zero Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 13 Temmuz 2026
The Last Show Windows PC 13 Temmuz 2026
Sandwich +1 Mac 13 Temmuz 2026
Difficult Windows PC 13 Temmuz 2026
The Alters: Last Variable PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 13 Temmuz 2026
Mysarium Mac, Windows PC 13 Temmuz 2026
D-topia Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 14 Temmuz 2026
MineGeon: Renegades Windows PC 14 Temmuz 2026
Hell Clock: Cursed War PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 14 Temmuz 2026
Ledgerbound Windows PC 14 Temmuz 2026
Something to Drink? Windows PC 14 Temmuz 2026
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 15 Temmuz 2026
Push and Pull Windows PC 15 Temmuz 2026
Teeto PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 15 Temmuz 2026
Tower Command Windows PC 15 Temmuz 2026
Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 15 Temmuz 2026
Denshattack! Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 15 Temmuz 2026
The Bull of Heaven Mac, Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026
Storebound Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026
70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 16 Temmuz 2026
Take Me To The Dungeon!! Nintendo Switch 16 Temmuz 2026
Kyoto Xanadu: The Blooming Phantom Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026
Ratatan Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 16 Temmuz 2026
Puppergeist Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 16 Temmuz 2026
Culdcept Begins Nintendo Switch, Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026
Kooo to Jump! Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026
Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Nintendo Switch 16 Temmuz 2026
The Mermaid Mask Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026
Go-Go Town! Nintendo Switch, Windows PC 16 Temmuz 2026
Wild West Survivors Nintendo Switch 17 Temmuz 2026
Malware Tycoon Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026
Desktop Explorer Mac, Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026
Leap Of Faith Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026
DDD: Demons Double Down Mac, Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026
Hyper Primate Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026
Our Brief Eternity Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026
Love is a Demon Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026
Slime Alchemy Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026
Expandaball Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026
Litterbox League Windows PC 17 Temmuz 2026
Iron Colony Windows PC 20 Temmuz 2026
Demon With a Candy Crisis Windows PC 20 Temmuz 2026
Vquarium Mac, Windows PC 20 Temmuz 2026
Dewdrop Dynasty Windows PC 21 Temmuz 2026
Fading Echo Windows PC 21 Temmuz 2026
Pit Panic Windows PC 21 Temmuz 2026
Dominocalypse Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 21 Temmuz 2026
Broken Reality 2000 Mac, Windows PC 22 Temmuz 2026
Brazzante Windows PC 22 Temmuz 2026
Lifted Mac, Windows PC 22 Temmuz 2026
High Times Mac, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Splatoon Raiders Nintendo Switch 23 Temmuz 2026
Maze Nightmare: Edge of Darkness Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Rubinite Mac, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Dodo Duckie Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Theropods Mac, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Dithered Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Find My Frogs: Branches Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Disgaea Mayhem Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Gurei Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 23 Temmuz 2026
Helix: Descent N Ascent Nintendo Switch, Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
The Deepest Castle Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Solateria Nintendo Switch 23 Temmuz 2026
Staffer Retro Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Doomsday Diner Windows PC 23 Temmuz 2026
Micronova Windows PC 24 Temmuz 2026
An Eggstremely Hard Game Windows PC 24 Temmuz 2026
Forever Skies Xbox Series X|S 27 Temmuz 2026
Hovertron Windows PC 27 Temmuz 2026
Mahou Arms Windows PC 27 Temmuz 2026
Skills & Raids Windows PC 27 Temmuz 2026
Go North Mac, Windows PC 28 Temmuz 2026
Suncraft Mac, Windows PC 28 Temmuz 2026
Halo: Campaign Evolved PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 28 Temmuz 2026
Bloodwright Windows PC 28 Temmuz 2026
Zwamman Windows PC 28 Temmuz 2026
Incremental Retro Racing Windows PC 28 Temmuz 2026
BloodRayne: Definitive Collection Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 29 Temmuz 2026
Truck-Kun Is Supporting Me From Another World?! Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 29 Temmuz 2026
Mistfall Hunter PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 29 Temmuz 2026
Blue Reflection Ray Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026
Blue Reflection Sun Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026
Kugayama Shiori's Death Diary Nintendo Switch 30 Temmuz 2026
Bones and Coins Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026
Blue Reflection Quartet Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026
Signy & Mino: Against All Gods Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026
Rita Mac, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026
Seventh Mansion: The First Escape Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026
Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 30 Temmuz 2026
Truxton Extreme Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 30 Temmuz 2026
How Many Dudes? Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026
The Prince of Tennis: Doki Doki Survival - Eternal Passion! Tie Break Game Nintendo Switch 30 Temmuz 2026
The Prince of Tennis: Sweet School Festival 0-40 and more… Nintendo Switch 30 Temmuz 2026
Kusan: City of Wolves Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 30 Temmuz 2026
Blue Reflection: Second Light Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026
Blue Reflection Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC 30 Temmuz 2026
Appalachian Onslaught Windows PC 31 Temmuz 2026
Paw Patrol: Dino World Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S 31 Temmuz 2026
Pixel Empires Windows PC 31 Temmuz 2026
Corsair Cove Windows PC 31 Temmuz 2026
Anomalogenos Windows PC 31 Temmuz 2026

Temmuz ayında çıkacak oyunlara baktığımızda oyuncuların uzun süredir beklediği birçok yapımın listede yer aldığını görüyoruz. Özellikle Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Mistfall Hunter, EA SPORTS College Football 27 ve Corsair Cove, oyunlar arasında öne çıkıyor.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Nasıl Bir Oyun Olacak?

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, Ubisoft tarafından geliştirilen ve 2013 yılında piyasaya sürülen aynı isimli oyunun yeni teknolojilerle geliştirilmiş remake sürümü olarak karşımıza çıkacak. 9 Temmuz’da çıkış yapması beklenen korsan temalı oyun, en iyi açık dünya oyunları arasında yer alacak. Yapım; PlayStation 5, Windows PC ve Xbox Series X|S platformlarında oynanabilecek.

Mistfall Hunter Nasıl Bir Oyun Olacak?

Bellring Games tarafından geliştirilen ve 29 Temmuz'da PlayStation 5, Windows PC ve Xbox Series X|S platformları için piyasaya sürülecek olan yapım, Extraction ARPG türünde yer alıyor. Oyuncular, hem çevredeki yaratıklara karşı (PvE) hem de haritadaki diğer oyunculara karşı (PvP) mücadele ederek ganimet topluyor. Oyunun temel amacı ise harita üzerinde bulunan belirli tahliye noktalarına ulaşarak elde edilen ganimetleri güvenli şekilde çıkarmak.

EA SPORTS College Football 27 Nasıl Bir Oyun Olacak?

En iyi spor oyunları arasında yer alacak EA SPORTS College Football 27, oyun devi Electronic Arts tarafından 9 Temmuz'da piyasaya sürülecek. Yapım, üniversite futbolu atmosferini gerçekçi oynanış mekanikleri ve kapsamlı kariyer modları ile birlikte oyunculara sunacak.

Corsair Cove Nasıl Bir Oyun Olacak?

Corsair Cove, korsan temalı bir şehir kurma ve yönetim oyunu olarak karşımıza çıkacak. Oyunda gemi kazasının ardından ulaştığınız küçük bir adayı zamanla devasa bir korsan üssüne dönüştürmeye çalışacaksınız. 31 Temmuz'da PC platformu için çıkış yapacak yapım, diğer şehir kurma oyunları gibi sadece düz arazilerde değil; uçurumlarda, tepelerde ve kayalık yamaçlarda da yapı inşa etmenize olanak tanıyacak.

Bununla birlikte oyuncular, denizlere açılarak çevredeki diğer adalara ulaşabilecek ve bu bölgelerde saklanan değerli hazineleri de ele geçirebilecek. Yani sadece tek bir bölge ile sınırlı kalmayacaksınz. Böylece oyun, en iyi korsan temalı oyunlar arasında yer alacak.

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Editörün Yorumu

Temmuz 2026, oyun dünyası açısından oldukça hareketli geçecek gibi görünüyor. Özellikle Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced gibi büyük bütçeli yapımların yanı sıra Mistfall Hunter ve Corsair Cove gibi farklı türlerdeki oyunların da oyuncularla buluşacak olması bu ayın birçok kesim için heyecan verici geçeceğini gösteriyor. Ben ise özellikle korsan temalı oyunları seviyorum. Bu nedenle Corsair Cove ve Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced oyunlarını ilk fırsatta oynamayı planlıyorum.

Tamindir'i Google'da takip et Tamindir'i Google'da takip et
Emir Yasin Bolat

Haber Yazarı

Hem yazılım geliştiren hem de bu alanda yazan bir teknoloji tutkunu. İstanbul Üniversitesi'nde PC Programcılığı bölümünde okuyor. Tamindir'de özellikle yapay zeka, programlama ve yazılım dünyasındaki yenilikleri kaleme alıyor. Bilgisayar oyunlarıyla başlayan merakı, zamanla profesyonel kariyere dönüştü. Kod yazarken edindiği deneyimleri, teknoloji yazılarına da yansıtıyor. AI trendlerini ve yazılım gündemini yakından takip ediyor.

Kaynak: https://gamingbuddy.eu/release-calendar/2026/august

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