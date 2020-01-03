2020'de Çıkacak Oyunlar (PC ve Konsol)

2020’de PC ve konsollara çıkış yapacak oyunların tam listesi burada. PC oyuncuları ve Xbox, PlayStation konsol sahiplerinin merakla beklediği oyunları bir arada bulacaksınız. Hangi oyun ne zaman hangi platformlara gelecek? İşte 2020 oyun takvimi
2019’da Windows PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch platformuna birçok güzel oyun çıktı. The Game Awards 2019 etkinliğinde, Steam Awards 2019’da yılın en iyi oyunlarını gördük. Ayrıca Tamindir olarak 2019’un en iyi oyunlarını sizlerle paylaşmıştık. Peki, 2020’de hangi oyunları bekliyoruz? Hem konsol hem de PC tarafında hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Bunun takibini yapmak oldukça zor. 2020’de piyasaya sürülecek tüm oyunları bir araya getirdik.
Ocak 2020’de Çıkacak Oyunlar
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC – 9 Ocak (PC)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - 17 Ocak (PC, Xbox One ve PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – 23 Ocak (PS4)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 23 Ocak (PS4/Switch)
- Journey to the Savage Planet – 28 Ocak (PS4, PC, Xbox One/Amerika)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – 28 Ocak (PS4, Xbox One)
- Journey to the Savage Planet – 31 Ocak (PC, Xbox One and PS4/Avrupa)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD – Ocak (Switch)
Şubat 2020’de Çıkacak Oyunlar
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics – 4 Şubat (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- Life is Strange 2 Collector's Edition – 4 Şubat (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One/Amerika)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans – 4 Şubat (Switch)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – 4 Şubat (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 11 Şubat (PC, Xbox One)
- Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) – 11 Şubat (PS4)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition – 11 Şubat (PS4)
- Darksiders Genesis – 14 Şubat (PS4, Xbox One ve Switch)
- Dreams – 14 Şubat (PS4)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – 18 Şubat (PS4, Xbox One)
- Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – 25 Şubat (Xbox One)
- Two Point Hospital – 25 Şubat (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR – 28 Şubat (PSVR)
Mart 2020’de Çıkacak Oyunlar
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 3 Mart (PS4)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 – 13 Mart (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Switch)
- Nioh 2 – 13 Mart (PS4)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 20 Mart (Switch)
- Doom Eternal – 20 Mart (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Stadia)
- Doom 64 – 20 Mart (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Switch)
- Bleeding Edge – 24 Mart (PC, Xbox One)
- Persona 5 Royal – 31 Mart (PS4)
- Half-Life: Alyx – Mart (PC/VR)
Nisan 2020’de Çıkacak Oyunlar
- Resident Evil 3 – 3 Nisan (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – 16 Nisan (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Stadia)
- Predator Hunting Grounds – 24 Nisan (PS4)
- Trials of Mana – 24 Nisan (PC, PS4 ve Switch)
- Gears Tactics – 28 Nisan (PC)
Mayıs 2020’de Çıkacak Oyunlar
- Marvel's Avengers – 15 Mayıs (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Stadia)
- The Last of Us: Part 2 – 29 Mayıs (PS4)
- Fast & Furious Crossroads – Mayıs (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
2020’de çıkış yapacak diğer oyunların listesi:
- Control: The Foundation DLC – 2020 Başı (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades – 2020 Başı (Switch)
- Metro Exodus: Sam's Story DLC – 2020 Başı (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- The Outer Worlds – 2020 Başı (Switch)
- State of Decay 2 - 2020 Başı (PC)
- What The Golf? – 2020 Başı (Switch)
- Yakuza 0 – 2020 Başı (Xbox One)
- Yakuza Kiwami – 2020 Başı (Xbox One)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 2020 Başı (Xbox One)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders – 2020'nin 1. Çeyreği (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Dying Light 2 – 2020 Baharı (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Minecraft Dungeons – 2020 Baharı (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Switch)
- Wasteland 3 – 2020 Baharı (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Moving Out – 2020'nin 2. Çeyreği (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Switch)
- Control: AWE DLC – 2020 Ortası (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Death Stranding – 2020 Yazı (PC)
- Ghost of Tsushima – 2020 Yazı (PS4)
- Outriders – 2020 Yazı (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Planet Coaster – 2020 Yazı (PS4, Xbox One)
- Godfall – 2020 Tatil Döneminde (PC, PS5)
- Halo Infinite – 2020 Tatil Döneminde (PC, Xbox One ve Xbox Series X)
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga – 2020 Tatil Döneminde (Xbox Series X)
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – 2020 (PC, Xbox One ve Switch)
- Destroy All Humans! Remake – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Stadia)
- Disco Elysium – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Doom Eternal – 2020 (Switch, Stadia)
- Final Fantasy 13 – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy 14 – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Gods & Monsters – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch ve Stadia)
- Google Stadia Base – 2020
- Kerbal Space Program 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Switch)
- Little Nightmares 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Switch)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – 2020 (PC, Xbox One)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – 2020 (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Ooblets [PC, XBOX] – 2020
- Orcs Must Die 3 – 2020 (Stadia)
- Phantasy Star Online 2 – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Psychonauts 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Rainbow Six Quarantine – 2020 (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Skull and Bones – 2020 (PC, PS4 ve Xbox One)
- Spelunky 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4)
- Spiritfarer – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Switch)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Switch)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – 2020 (PC)
- Streets of Rage 4 – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Switch)
- Watch Dogs Legion – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One ve Stadia)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 2020 (PS4)
