The Game Awards 2020 Kazananları Açıklandı! İşte Yılın Oyunu

The Game Awards 2020, tüm dünyayı etkisi altına alan yeni tip koronavirüs salgını nedeni ile bu yıl dijital ortamda yapıldı. Gerçekleştirilen ödül töreni ile beraber The Game Awards 2020 kazananları belli oldu. İşte etkinlik esnasında yılın oyunu, oyunun sesi, en iyi oyun yönetmenliği, en iyi hikaye anlatımı, en iyi sanat yönetmenliği en iyi müzik, en iyi ses tasarımı ve daha birçok kategoride ödül alan video oyunları!

The Game Awards 2020 Kazananları Listesi

The Game Awards 2020 kazananları açıklandı. Çok sayıda kategorinin ve oyunun yer aldığı ödül töreninde Naughty Dog tarafından geliştirilen ve çok sayıda oyuncu tarafından oldukça beğenilen The Last of Us Part II, yılın oyunu seçildi. Ödül töreninde yer alan kategoriler ve kazananlar (koyu renkli olan oyunlar) şu şekilde:

Yılın Oyunu:

• Hades

• The Last of Us Part II

• Ghost of Tsushima

• Doom Eternal

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Oyuncunun Sesi:

• Doom Eternal

• Ghost of Tsushima

• Hades

• Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

• The Last of Us Part II

En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği:

• Hades

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• Ghost of Tsushima

• Half-Life: Alyx

• The Last of Us Part II

En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı:

• Hades

• 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

• Ghost of Tsushima

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• The Last of Us Part II

En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği:

• Hades

• Ori and the Will of the Wisps

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• Ghost of Tsushima

• The Last of Us Part II

En İyi Müzik:

• Hades

• Ori and the Will of the Wisps

• Doom Eternal

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• The Last of Us Part II

En İyi Ses Tasarımı:

• The Last of Us Part II

• Resident Evil 3

• Ghost of Tsushima

• Half-Life: Alyx

• Doom Eternal

En İyi Performans:

• Logan Cunningham as Hades, in Hades

• Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, in Ghost of Tsushima

• Laura Bailey as Abby, in The Last of Us Part II

• Ashley Johnson as Ellie, in The Last of Us Part II

• Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Etki Yaratan Oyun:

• Tell Me Why

• Spiritfarer

• If Found…

• Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

• Through the Darkest of Times

En İyi Devam Eden Oyun:

• Destiny 2

• Apex Legends

• Call of Duty: Warzone

• Fortnite

• No Man’s Sky

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun:

• Hades

• Spiritfarer

• Spelunky 2

• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

• Carrion

En İyi Mobil Oyun:

• Among Us

• Genshin Impact

• Call of Duty Mobile

• Legends of Runeterra

• Pokémon Cafe Mix

En İyi Topluluk Desteği:

• Apex Legends

• Destiny 2

• Fortnite

• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

• No Man’s Sky

• Valorant

En İyi VR/AR Oyun:

• Dreams

• Half-Life: Alyx

• Star Wars: Squadrons

• Marvel’s Iron-Man VR

• The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Erişilebilirlikte Yenilik:

• The Last of Us Part II

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

• Hyperdot

• Grounded

• Watch Dogs Legion

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu:

• Hades

• Doom Eternal

• Nioh 2

• Half-Life: Alyx

• Streets of Rage 4

En İyi Aksiyon Macera Oyunu:

• Ori and the Will of the Wisps

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

• Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

• Ghost of Tsushima

• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

• The Last of Us Part II

En İyi Rol Yapma Oyunu:

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• Yakuza: Like A Dragon

• Genshin Impact

• Persona 5 Royal

• Wasteland 3

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu:

• Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

• Granblue Fantasy: Versus

• Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

• One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

• Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[CL-R]

En İyi Aile Oyunu:

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons

• Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

• Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

• Minecraft Dungeons

• Paper Mario: The Origami King

En İyi Simülasyon / Strateji Oyunu:

• Gears Tactics

• Crusader Kings III

• Desperados III

• Microsoft Flight Simulator

• XCOM: Chimera Squad

En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu:

• Dirt 5

• Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

• F1 2020

• FIFA 21

• NBA 2K21

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun:

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons

• Among Us

• Call of Duty: Warzone

• Valorant

• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Yılın İçerik Üreticisi:

• Alanah Pearce

• Jay-Ann Lopez

• Nickmercs

• TimTheTatman

• Valkyrae

En Çok Beklenen Oyun:

• Elden Ring

• The God of War sequel

• Halo Infinite

• Horizon Forbidden West

• Resident Evil Village

• The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

En İyi Çıkış Yapan Oyun:

• Carrion

• Mortal Shell

• Raji: An Ancient Epic

• Röki

• Phasmophobia

En İyi E-Spor Oyuncusu:

• Ian “Crimsix” Porter

• Heo “ShowMaker” Su

• Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

• Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

• Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

En İyi E-Spor Koçu:

• Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

• Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

• Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

• Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

• Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

En İyi E-Spor Etkinliği:

• Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

• Call of Duty League Championship 2020

• IEM Katowice 2020

• League of Legends World Championship 2020

• Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

En İyi E-Spor Oyunu:

• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

• Counter Strike: Global Offensive

• Fortnite

• Valorant

• League of Legends

En İyi E-Spor Sunucusu:

• Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

• Alex “Machine” Richardson

• Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

• James “Dash” Patterson

• Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

En İyi E-Spor Takımı:

• Damwon Gaming

• Dallas Empire

• G2 Esports

• San Francisco Shock

• Team Secret

The Game Awards 2020 etkinliğinin tekrarını aşağıda yer alan oynatıcıdan izleyebilirsiniz. The Game Awards 2020 kazananları hakkında ne düşünüyorsunuz? Törende ödül alan oyunlar ile ilgili düşüncelerinizi aşağıda yer alan yorumlar kısmından belirtebilirsiniz.