Ubisoft, Uplay + Abonelik Hizmetine Gelecek Oyunları Duyurdu

Fransız video oyun geliştiricisi ve yayımcısı Ubisoft, geçtiğimiz ay düzenlenen E3 2019’da açıkladığı yeni abonelik hizmeti Uplay + platformuna gelecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu yapımlar arasında Assassin's Creed , Watch Dogs ve The Division gibi Ubisoft’un yüksek profilli oyun serileri de bulunuyor.
Oyun sektörünün lider firmalarından Ubisoft, yeni girişimi Uplay + ile kullanıcılara hizmet vermeye hazırlanıyor.
Fransız şirketin yeni abonelik hizmetine üye olan kişiler, ayda 14,99 dolar karşılığında yeni oyunlar, DLC paketleri, özel içerikler ve premium sürümler dahil olmak üzere yüzlerce içeriğe erişebilecek.
Peki, Uplay + kütüphanesinde hangi oyunlar olacak? Ubisoft, merak edilen bu sorunun cevabını nihayet verdi. Platforma gelecek 116 oyunun tamamını açıklayan şirket, kullanıcılara oldukça zengin bir içerik yelpazesi sunacak.
Kütüphaneye gelecek oyunların birçoğu eski yapımlar; ancak Watch Dogs: Legion ve Gods & Monsters gibi henüz piyasaya çıkmamış yeni yapımlar ilk önce Uplay + abonelerine sunulacak.
Uplay + platformuna gelecek 116 oyunun tamamına aşağıdaki listeden göz atabilirsiniz:
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – Standalone Edition
- Assassin’s Creed II – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 – Fortune’s Edition
- Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might and Magic IX
- Might and Magic VII – For Blood And Honor
- Might and Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might and Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness
- Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire
- Monopoly Plus
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep – X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew – Ultimate Edition
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Settlers 1 – History Edition
- The Settlers 2 – History Edition
- The Settlers 3 – History Edition
- The Settlers 4 – History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference – Uplay
- Trials Evolution – Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion – Standard Edition
- Trials Rising – Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch Dogs – Complete Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)
- World In Conflict – Complete Edition
- Zombi