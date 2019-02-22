Xbox One Geriye Uyumluluk Kütüphanesinin Güncel Listesi Burada

Xbox One konsolunun orijinal Xbox ve Xbox 360 için geriye uyumluluk kütüphanesi, zaman geçtikçe genişlemeye devam ediyor. Eğer güncel listeyi görmek isterseniz, bu haberimizde sizleri bekliyorlar.

2015 yılının E3 fuarında hiç beklenmedik bir açıklama yapmış olan Microsoft, Xbox One konsoluna Xbox 360 oyunları için geriye uyumluluk desteğinin getirileceğini duyurmuştu. Bizleri son derece heyecanlandıran ve bir o kadar da sevince boğan bu duyuru sonrasında bizleri çok da fazla beklemeyen yazılım devi, aynı yılın Kasım ayı içerisinde yayınlanan büyük bir güncelleme ile bahsi geçen geriye uyumluluk desteğini hayata geçirmişti. E3 2015 fuarında bahsedildiği gibi ilk etapta yüz kadar Xbox 360 oyunu Xbox One geriye uyumluluk kütüphanesine eklenmişti. Büyük güncelleme sonrasında ise zaman içerisinde yapılan yeni yeni duyurular ile geriye uyumluluk kütüphanesi çığ gibi büyüdü. Büyümeye de devam ediyor.

Hal böyle olunca, ister istemez orijinal Xbox konsolunun oyunlarının da desteklenip desteklenmeyeceği sorusu ortaya çıkmıştı. Geçmişte bu konuya değinen Phil Spencer, orijinal Xbox oyunları için de bir iyilik düşündüklerini ama önceliklerinin Xbox 360 oyunları olduğunu dile getirmişti. Bu açıklamadan epey bir süre sonra, 2017 yılının Ekim ayı içerisinde en nihayetinde geriye uyumluluk kütüphanesine orijinal Xbox oyunlarını da eklemeye başlanmıştı. Şu an için yeteri kadar geniş bir yelpaze ile karşılaşmıyor olsak da zaman içerisinde Xbox 360 tarafı kadar zenginleşeceğinden şüphemiz yok. Halihazırdaki oyunlar ise sağlam bir nostalji yapmak için idealler.

Bizler ise sizler için Xbox One geriye uyumluluk kütüphanesinde yer alan orijinal Xbox ve Xbox 360 oyunlarının listesini bir bakışta görebilmeniz için güncel bir liste hazırlayalım istedik.

Bugün itibarıyla otuz bir kadar orijinal Xbox oyunu, beş yüz iki kadar da Xbox 360 oyunu destekleniyor. Son eklenen Lost Planet serisi ve Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X oyununun da eklendiği güncel listeye aşağıdan bakabilirsiniz.

Orijinal Xbox

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Bloodrayne 2

Breakdown

Conker: Live and Reloaded

Crimson Skies

Dead to Rights

Destroy All Humans!

Full Spectrum Warrior

Fusion Frenzy

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Hunter: The Reckoning

Jade Empire

King of Fighters: Neowave

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

MX Unleashed

Ninja Gaiden Black

Panzer Dragoon Orta

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory

Pirates!

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Faction 2

SSX 3

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Xbox 360

0 day Attack on Earth

3D Ultra Minigolf

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation

Aegis Wing

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

Alaskan Adventures

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Aliens vs Predator

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua

Army of Two

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed 3

Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed II

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD

Assassin's Creed Revelations

Assassin's Creed Rogue

Assault Heroes 2

Asteroids and Deluxe

Astropop

Axel and Pixel

Babel Rising

Band of Bugs

Banjo Kazooie

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts

Banjo Tooie

Batman: Arkham Origins (sadece disk sürümü)

BattleBlock Theater

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 3 (sadece disk sürümü)

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlestations Pacific

Bayonetta

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good and Evil HD

BioShock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

Blazing Angels

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

Bloodforge

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Blue Dragon

Bomberman Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brain Challenge

Brave: The Video Game

Brutal Legend

Bullet Soul

Bullet Soul -Infinite Burst-

Bully

Burnout Paradise

Burnout Revenge

Cabela's Hunting Expeditions

Cabela's Survival: Shadows of Katmai

Calbela's Dangerous Hunts 2013

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Carcassonne

Cars 2: The Video Game

Cars: Mater-National

Castle Crashers

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Castlestorm

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Catherine

Centipede and Millipede

Child of Eden

Civilization Revolution

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Command and Conquer 3 Kane's Wrath

Command and Conquer 3 Tiberium Wars

Command and Conquer Red Alert 3

Command and Conquer Red Alert 3 Commander's Challenge

Commanders: Attack

Condemned: Criminal Origins

Contra

Costume Quest 2

Counter-Strike: GO

Crackdown

Crazy Taxi

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Crystal Defenders

Crystal Quest

Dante's Inferno

Dark Souls

Dark Void

Darksiders

Darksiders 2

Daytona USA

Dead Rising 2: Case West

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Deadfall Adventures

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Deadly Premonition

DeathSpank: Thongs of Virtue

Defense Grid

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Dig Dug

Dirt 3

Dirt Showdown

Discs of Tron

Disney Bolt

Divinity 2: The Dragon Knight Saga

Domino Master

Doom

Doom 3 BFG Edition

Doom II

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age: Origins

Driver San Francisco

Duck Tales: Remastered

Duke Nukem Forever

Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project

Dungeon Siege III

Earth Defense Force 2017

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Escape Dead Island

F1 2014

Fable Anniversary

Fable Heroes

Fable II

Fable II Pub Games

Fable III

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 2

Far Cry 3

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

Fight Night Champion

Fighting Vipers

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flashback

Forza Horizon

Foul Play

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

Frontlines: Fuel of War

Fuel

Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2

Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Gin Rummy

Girl Fight

Go! Go! Break Steady

Goat Simulator

Golden Axe

Golf: Tee It Up!

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

GRID 2

GRID Autosport

Gripshift

Guardian Heroes

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

GYRUSS

Half-Minute Hero - Super Mega Neo Climax

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

Halo Wars

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hard Corps: Uprising

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Harms Way

Heavy Weapon

Hexic 2

Hexic HD

Hitman: Blood Money

Hydro Thunder

I Am Alive

Ikaruga

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Interpol

Iron Brigade

ilomilo

Jeremy McGrath's Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Jewel Quest

Joe Danger

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

Just Cause

Just Cause 2

Kameo

Kane and Lynch 2

King of Fighters 2012 Unlimited Match

King of Fighters 98 Ultimate Match

King of Fighters Sky Stage

King of Fighters XIII

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LEGO Batman

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Indiana Jones 2

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Lode Runner

Lost Odyssey

Lost Planet

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Lost Planet Colonies

Lumines Live!

Luxor 2 Arcade

Madballs Babo: Invasion

Mafia II

Magic 2012

Magic 2013

Magic 2014 - Duels of the Planeswalkers

Magic: The Gathering

Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death

Mars: War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Meet the Robinsons

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Midnight Club LA

Midway Arcade Origins

Might and Magic Clash of Heroes

Mirror's Edge

Missile Command

Monaco: What's Yours is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island 2: SE

Monkey Island: SE

Monopoly Deal

Monopoly Plus

Moon Diver

Motocross Madness

Ms. Splosion Man

MS.PAC-MAN

Mutant Blobs Attack

Mutant Storm Empire

Mutant Storm Reloaded

MX vs. ATV Reflex

N+

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum

NiGHTS into Dreams

Nin2-Jump

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Orcs Must Die!

Outland

Overlord

Overlord 2

Pac-Man

PAC-MAN CE DX+

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Pac-Man Museum

Peggle

Peggle 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Persona 4 Arena

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Plants vs. Zombies

Poker Smash

Port Royale 3 Pirates and Merchants

Portal 2

Portal: Still Alive

Prey

Prince of Persia

Pure

Putty Squad

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Puzzlegeddon

Quantum Conundrum

R.U.S.E.

Radiant Silvergun

Raiden IV

Rainbow Six Vegas

Rainbow Six Vegas 2

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction: Armageddon

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

RoboBlitz

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

R-Type Dimensions

Rumble Roses XX

Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row

Saints Row 2

Saints Row IV

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Saints Row: The Third

Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space

Sam and Max Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

ScreamRide

Sega Bass Fishing

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd and Co.

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam and Earl

Sensible World of Soccer

Shadow Assault Tenchu

Shadow Complex

Shadows of the Damned

Shinobi

Silent Hill Homecoming

Silent Hill: Downpour

Silent Hill: HD Collection

Sine Mora

Skate 3

Skullgirls

Slender: The Arrival

Small Arms

Sniper Elite V2

Soltrio Solitaire

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic and Knuckles

Sonic CD

Sonic Generations

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 2

Sonic Unleashed

Soul Caliber

Soul Caliber II HD

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Giraffe

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunky

Splinter Cell Blacklist

Splinter Cell Conviction

Splinter Cell Double Agent

Split / Second

Splosion Man

SSX

Stacking

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Steinsgate (sadece Japonya)

Strania

Street Fighter 4

Super Contra

Super Meat Boy

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition

Supreme Commander 2

Syberia

Tecmo Bowl Throwback

Tekken 6

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold'em

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified

The Cave

The Darkness

The Darkness 2

The Maw

The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom

The Orange Box

The Splatters

The Walking Dead: Michonne

The Walking Dead: Season One

The Walking Dead: Season Two

Ticket to Ride

TimeShift

Tom Clancy's EndWar

Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.

Tomb Raider Anniversary

Tomb Raider Legend

Tomb Raider Underworld

Torchlight

Tour de France 2009

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers Cold War

Toy Story 3

Toybox Turbos

Trials HD

Triggerheart Exelica

Trine 2

Tron: Evolution

Tropico 4

Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

Undertow

Vanquish

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Virtual On: OT

Virtual-On (sadece Japonya)

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3

Wolfenstein 3D

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yosumin! Live

Zone of the Enders HD

Zuma

Zuma's Revenge!