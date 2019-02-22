Xbox One Geriye Uyumluluk Kütüphanesinin Güncel Listesi Burada

Xbox One konsolunun orijinal Xbox ve Xbox 360 için geriye uyumluluk kütüphanesi, zaman geçtikçe genişlemeye devam ediyor. Eğer güncel listeyi görmek isterseniz, bu haberimizde sizleri bekliyorlar.
2015 yılının E3 fuarında hiç beklenmedik bir açıklama yapmış olan Microsoft, Xbox One konsoluna Xbox 360 oyunları için geriye uyumluluk desteğinin getirileceğini duyurmuştu. Bizleri son derece heyecanlandıran ve bir o kadar da sevince boğan bu duyuru sonrasında bizleri çok da fazla beklemeyen yazılım devi, aynı yılın Kasım ayı içerisinde yayınlanan büyük bir güncelleme ile bahsi geçen geriye uyumluluk desteğini hayata geçirmişti. E3 2015 fuarında bahsedildiği gibi ilk etapta yüz kadar Xbox 360 oyunu Xbox One geriye uyumluluk kütüphanesine eklenmişti. Büyük güncelleme sonrasında ise zaman içerisinde yapılan yeni yeni duyurular ile geriye uyumluluk kütüphanesi çığ gibi büyüdü. Büyümeye de devam ediyor.
Hal böyle olunca, ister istemez orijinal Xbox konsolunun oyunlarının da desteklenip desteklenmeyeceği sorusu ortaya çıkmıştı. Geçmişte bu konuya değinen Phil Spencer, orijinal Xbox oyunları için de bir iyilik düşündüklerini ama önceliklerinin Xbox 360 oyunları olduğunu dile getirmişti. Bu açıklamadan epey bir süre sonra, 2017 yılının Ekim ayı içerisinde en nihayetinde geriye uyumluluk kütüphanesine orijinal Xbox oyunlarını da eklemeye başlanmıştı. Şu an için yeteri kadar geniş bir yelpaze ile karşılaşmıyor olsak da zaman içerisinde Xbox 360 tarafı kadar zenginleşeceğinden şüphemiz yok. Halihazırdaki oyunlar ise sağlam bir nostalji yapmak için idealler.
Bizler ise sizler için Xbox One geriye uyumluluk kütüphanesinde yer alan orijinal Xbox ve Xbox 360 oyunlarının listesini bir bakışta görebilmeniz için güncel bir liste hazırlayalım istedik.
Bugün itibarıyla otuz bir kadar orijinal Xbox oyunu, beş yüz iki kadar da Xbox 360 oyunu destekleniyor. Son eklenen Lost Planet serisi ve Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X oyununun da eklendiği güncel listeye aşağıdan bakabilirsiniz.
Orijinal Xbox
Blinx: The Time Sweeper
Bloodrayne 2
Breakdown
Conker: Live and Reloaded
Crimson Skies
Dead to Rights
Destroy All Humans!
Full Spectrum Warrior
Fusion Frenzy
Grabbed by the Ghoulies
Hunter: The Reckoning
Jade Empire
King of Fighters: Neowave
Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
MX Unleashed
Ninja Gaiden Black
Panzer Dragoon Orta
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
Pirates!
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Psychonauts
Red Faction 2
SSX 3
Star Wars Battlefront
Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
Star Wars Republic Commando
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
Xbox 360
0 day Attack on Earth
3D Ultra Minigolf
A Kingdom for Keflings
A World of Keflings
Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation
Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation
Aegis Wing
Age of Booty
Alan Wake
Alan Wake's American Nightmare
Alaskan Adventures
Alice: Madness Returns
Alien Hominid HD
Aliens vs Predator
Altered Beast
Anomaly Warzone Earth
Aqua
Army of Two
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed 3
Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
Assassin's Creed II
Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
Assassin's Creed Revelations
Assassin's Creed Rogue
Assault Heroes 2
Asteroids and Deluxe
Astropop
Axel and Pixel
Babel Rising
Band of Bugs
Banjo Kazooie
Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
Banjo Tooie
Batman: Arkham Origins (sadece disk sürümü)
BattleBlock Theater
Battlefield 1943
Battlefield 3 (sadece disk sürümü)
Battlefield: Bad Company
Battlefield: Bad Company 2
Battlestations Pacific
Bayonetta
Bejeweled 2
Bejeweled 3
Bellator: MMA Onslaught
Beyond Good and Evil HD
BioShock
BioShock 2
BioShock Infinite
Blazing Angels
Blood Knights
Blood of the Werewolf
Bloodforge
BloodRayne: Betrayal
Blue Dragon
Bomberman Battlefest
Boom Boom Rocket
Borderlands
Borderlands 2
Bound by Flame
Braid
Brain Challenge
Brave: The Video Game
Brutal Legend
Bullet Soul
Bullet Soul -Infinite Burst-
Bully
Burnout Paradise
Burnout Revenge
Cabela's Hunting Expeditions
Cabela's Survival: Shadows of Katmai
Calbela's Dangerous Hunts 2013
Call of Duty 2
Call of Duty 3
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
Call of Duty: Black Ops
Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty: World at War
Call of Juarez Gunslinger
Capcom Arcade Cabinet
Carcassonne
Cars 2: The Video Game
Cars: Mater-National
Castle Crashers
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
Castlestorm
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Catherine
Centipede and Millipede
Child of Eden
Civilization Revolution
Comic Jumper
Comix Zone
Command and Conquer 3 Kane's Wrath
Command and Conquer 3 Tiberium Wars
Command and Conquer Red Alert 3
Command and Conquer Red Alert 3 Commander's Challenge
Commanders: Attack
Condemned: Criminal Origins
Contra
Costume Quest 2
Counter-Strike: GO
Crackdown
Crazy Taxi
Crysis
Crysis 2
Crysis 3
Crystal Defenders
Crystal Quest
Dante's Inferno
Dark Souls
Dark Void
Darksiders
Darksiders 2
Daytona USA
Dead Rising 2: Case West
Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
Dead Space
Dead Space 2
Dead Space 3
Dead Space Ignition
Deadfall Adventures
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Deadliest Warrior: The Game
Deadly Premonition
DeathSpank: Thongs of Virtue
Defense Grid
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Dig Dug
Dirt 3
Dirt Showdown
Discs of Tron
Disney Bolt
Divinity 2: The Dragon Knight Saga
Domino Master
Doom
Doom 3 BFG Edition
Doom II
Doritos Crash Course
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Age 2
Dragon Age: Origins
Driver San Francisco
Duck Tales: Remastered
Duke Nukem Forever
Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project
Dungeon Siege III
Earth Defense Force 2017
Earth Defense Force 2025
Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
Earthworm Jim HD
Eat Lead
Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
Escape Dead Island
F1 2014
Fable Anniversary
Fable Heroes
Fable II
Fable II Pub Games
Fable III
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fallout 3
Fallout: New Vegas
Far Cry 2
Far Cry 3
Feeding Frenzy
Feeding Frenzy 2
Fight Night Champion
Fighting Vipers
Final Fantasy XIII
Final Fantasy XIII-2
Final Fight: Double Impact
Flashback
Forza Horizon
Foul Play
Fret Nice
Frogger
Frogger 2
Frontlines: Fuel of War
Fuel
Galaga
Galaga Legions
Galaga Legions DX
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Gatling Gears
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgment
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
Ghost Recon Future Soldier
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
Gin Rummy
Girl Fight
Go! Go! Break Steady
Goat Simulator
Golden Axe
Golf: Tee It Up!
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Greg Hastings Paintball 2
GRID 2
GRID Autosport
Gripshift
Guardian Heroes
Gunstar Heroes
Guwange
Gyromancer
GYRUSS
Half-Minute Hero - Super Mega Neo Climax
Halo 3
Halo 3: ODST
Halo 4
Halo Wars
Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
Halo: Reach
Halo: Spartan Assault
Hard Corps: Uprising
Hardwood Backgammon
Hardwood Hearts
Hardwood Spades
Harms Way
Heavy Weapon
Hexic 2
Hexic HD
Hitman: Blood Money
Hydro Thunder
I Am Alive
Ikaruga
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
Interpol
Iron Brigade
ilomilo
Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
Jet Set Radio
Jetpac Refuelled
Jewel Quest
Joe Danger
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Joust
Joy Ride Turbo
Just Cause
Just Cause 2
Kameo
Kane and Lynch 2
King of Fighters 2012 Unlimited Match
King of Fighters 98 Ultimate Match
King of Fighters Sky Stage
King of Fighters XIII
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
Lazy Raiders
Left 4 Dead
Left 4 Dead 2
LEGO Batman
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
LEGO Indiana Jones 2
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Lode Runner
Lost Odyssey
Lost Planet
Lost Planet 2
Lost Planet 3
Lost Planet Colonies
Lumines Live!
Luxor 2 Arcade
Madballs Babo: Invasion
Mafia II
Magic 2012
Magic 2013
Magic 2014 - Duels of the Planeswalkers
Magic: The Gathering
Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death
Mars: War Logs
Mass Effect
Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3
Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
Medal of Honor: Airborne
Meet the Robinsons
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug XX
Midnight Club LA
Midway Arcade Origins
Might and Magic Clash of Heroes
Mirror's Edge
Missile Command
Monaco: What's Yours is Mine
Monday Night Combat
Monkey Island 2: SE
Monkey Island: SE
Monopoly Deal
Monopoly Plus
Moon Diver
Motocross Madness
Ms. Splosion Man
MS.PAC-MAN
Mutant Blobs Attack
Mutant Storm Empire
Mutant Storm Reloaded
MX vs. ATV Reflex
N+
NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
NiGHTS into Dreams
Nin2-Jump
Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
Operation Flashpoint: Red River
Orcs Must Die!
Outland
Overlord
Overlord 2
Pac-Man
PAC-MAN CE DX+
Pac-Man Championship Edition
Pac-Man Museum
Peggle
Peggle 2
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Persona 4 Arena
Phantasy Star II
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
Pinball FX
Plants vs. Zombies
Poker Smash
Port Royale 3 Pirates and Merchants
Portal 2
Portal: Still Alive
Prey
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia
Pure
Putty Squad
Puzzle Quest
Puzzle Quest 2
Puzzle Quest Galactrix
Puzzlegeddon
Quantum Conundrum
R.U.S.E.
Radiant Silvergun
Raiden IV
Rainbow Six Vegas
Rainbow Six Vegas 2
Raskulls
Rayman 3 HD
Rayman Legends
Rayman Origins
Rayman Raving Rabbids
Rayman Raving Rabbids
Red Dead Redemption
Red Faction: Armageddon
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
RoboBlitz
Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis
R-Type Dimensions
Rumble Roses XX
Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
Sacred 3
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row
Saints Row 2
Saints Row IV
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
Saints Row: The Third
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam and Max Save the World
Samurai Shodown II
Scarygirl
Scrap Metal
ScreamRide
Sega Bass Fishing
Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd and Co.
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam and Earl
Sensible World of Soccer
Shadow Assault Tenchu
Shadow Complex
Shadows of the Damned
Shinobi
Silent Hill Homecoming
Silent Hill: Downpour
Silent Hill: HD Collection
Sine Mora
Skate 3
Skullgirls
Slender: The Arrival
Small Arms
Sniper Elite V2
Soltrio Solitaire
Sonic Adventure
Sonic Adventure 2
Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed
Sonic and Knuckles
Sonic CD
Sonic Generations
Sonic the Fighters
Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1
Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 2
Sonic Unleashed
Soul Caliber
Soul Caliber II HD
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Space Giraffe
Space Invaders Infinity Gene
Spec Ops: The Line
Spelunky
Splinter Cell Blacklist
Splinter Cell Conviction
Splinter Cell Double Agent
Split / Second
Splosion Man
SSX
Stacking
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Steinsgate (sadece Japonya)
Strania
Street Fighter 4
Super Contra
Super Meat Boy
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
Supreme Commander 2
Syberia
Tecmo Bowl Throwback
Tekken 6
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Texas Hold'em
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
The Cave
The Darkness
The Darkness 2
The Maw
The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
The Orange Box
The Splatters
The Walking Dead: Michonne
The Walking Dead: Season One
The Walking Dead: Season Two
Ticket to Ride
TimeShift
Tom Clancy's EndWar
Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.
Tomb Raider Anniversary
Tomb Raider Legend
Tomb Raider Underworld
Torchlight
Tour de France 2009
Tower Bloxx Deluxe
Toy Soldiers
Toy Soldiers Cold War
Toy Story 3
Toybox Turbos
Trials HD
Triggerheart Exelica
Trine 2
Tron: Evolution
Tropico 4
Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
Unbound Saga
Undertow
Vanquish
Virtua Fighter 2
Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
Virtual On: OT
Virtual-On (sadece Japonya)
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3
Wolfenstein 3D
XCOM: Enemy Unknown
XCOM: Enemy Within
Yosumin! Live
Zone of the Enders HD
Zuma
Zuma's Revenge!
YORUMLAR