  1. Tamindir
  2. Blog
  3. listeler
  4. Netflix'e Ekim 2019'da Gelecek Olan Filmler

Netflix'e Ekim 2019'da Gelecek Olan Filmler

Emre Fırtına
Emre Fırtına - | listeler
Abone Ol

Dünyanın en çok tercih edilen dijital yayın platformlarından biri olan Netflix'e bu ay 67 adet orjinal film geliyor. Sizler için Netflix'e gelecek olan yeni filmleri derledik. Gelin hep beraber Netflix'e yeni gelecek olan filmlere bir göz atalım.

1 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:

  • Carmen Sandiego: 2. sezon 
  • Nikki Glaser: Bangin

2 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:

  • Living Undocumented
  • Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
  • Rotten: Season 2

3 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:

  • Seis Manos

4 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:

  • Big Mouth: 3. sezon
  • Creeped Out: 2. sezon
  • In the Tall Grass
  • Peaky Blinders: 5. sezon
  • Raising Dion
  • Super Monsters: 3. sezon
  • Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

5 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:

  • Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

7 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:

  • Match! Tennis Juniors

8 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:

  • Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
  • The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

9 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:

  • Rhythm + Flow

10 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:

  • Ultramarine Magmell

11 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:

  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
  • The Forest of Love
  • Fractured
  • Haunted: 2. sezon
  • Insatiable: 2. sezon
  • La influencia
  • Plan Coeur: 2. sezon
  • The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
  • YooHoo to the Rescue: 2. sezon

12 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:

  • Banlieusards 

16 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:

  • Ghosts of Sugar Land

17 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:

  • THE UNLISTED

18 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:

  • The Yard (Avlu)
  • Baby: 2. sezon
  • Interior Design Masters
  • The House of Flowers: 2. sezon
  • The Laundromat 
  • Living with Yourself 
  • MeatEater: 8. sezon
  • Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
  • Seventeen 
  • Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
  • Tell Me Who I Am
  • Toon: 1 ve 2. sezon
  • Unnatural Selection
  • Upstarts

22 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:

  • Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

23 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:

  • Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
  • Dancing with the Birds

24 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:

  • Daybreak

25 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:

  • Brigada Costa del Sol 
  • Brotherhood
  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 
  • The Kominsky Method: Season 2
  • Monzon
  • Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)
  • Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
  • Prank Encounters
  • Rattlesnake
  • It Takes a Lunatic

28 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:

  • A3 Minute Hug
  • Little Miss Sumo

29 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:

  • Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

30 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:

  • Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

31 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:

  • Kengan Ashura: Part ll
  • Nowhere Man

 
 
 
 
ETİKETLER : netflix netflix filmleri