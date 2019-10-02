Netflix'e Ekim 2019'da Gelecek Olan Filmler

Dünyanın en çok tercih edilen dijital yayın platformlarından biri olan Netflix'e bu ay 67 adet orjinal film geliyor. Sizler için Netflix'e gelecek olan yeni filmleri derledik. Gelin hep beraber Netflix'e yeni gelecek olan filmlere bir göz atalım.
1 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:
- Carmen Sandiego: 2. sezon
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin
2 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:
- Living Undocumented
- Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
- Rotten: Season 2
3 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:
- Seis Manos
4 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:
- Big Mouth: 3. sezon
- Creeped Out: 2. sezon
- In the Tall Grass
- Peaky Blinders: 5. sezon
- Raising Dion
- Super Monsters: 3. sezon
- Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween
5 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
7 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:
- Match! Tennis Juniors
8 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:
- Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
9 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:
- Rhythm + Flow
10 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:
- Ultramarine Magmell
11 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- The Forest of Love
- Fractured
- Haunted: 2. sezon
- Insatiable: 2. sezon
- La influencia
- Plan Coeur: 2. sezon
- The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
- YooHoo to the Rescue: 2. sezon
12 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:
- Banlieusards
16 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:
- Ghosts of Sugar Land
17 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:
- THE UNLISTED
18 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:
- The Yard (Avlu)
- Baby: 2. sezon
- Interior Design Masters
- The House of Flowers: 2. sezon
- The Laundromat
- Living with Yourself
- MeatEater: 8. sezon
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
- Seventeen
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
- Tell Me Who I Am
- Toon: 1 ve 2. sezon
- Unnatural Selection
- Upstarts
22 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
23 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
- Dancing with the Birds
24 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:
- Daybreak
25 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:
- Brigada Costa del Sol
- Brotherhood
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
- The Kominsky Method: Season 2
- Monzon
- Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)
- Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
- Prank Encounters
- Rattlesnake
- It Takes a Lunatic
28 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:
- A3 Minute Hug
- Little Miss Sumo
29 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:
- Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
30 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan film:
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
31 Ekim'de Netflix'e gelecek olan filmler:
- Kengan Ashura: Part ll
- Nowhere Man