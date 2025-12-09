En İyi Oyunlar Seçilecek! Kategoriler Belli Oldu
Bafta Games Awards 2026'nın kategorileri belli oldu. Bununla birlikte ön seçimde değerlendirilecek oyunlar açıklığa kavuştu. İşte ayrıntılar!
Bafta Games Awards 2026 için ön seçim listesi hazırlandı. Çeşitli kategorilerde yılın en iyi oyunlarının seçileceği büyük ödül töreninden önce bu listeden seçim yapılarak tam aday listesi oluşturulacak. Adayların duyurusunun ise Mart 2026'da gerçekleşecek ödül törenine kadar yapılacağı belirtildi.
Bafta Games Awards 2026 Kategorileri
Bafta Oyun Ödülleri ya da diğer bir deyişle Bafta Games Awards'ın 2026'nın ön seçiminde değerlendirilecek ve aday olup olmayacağına karar verilecek oyunlar farklı kategoriler altında sıralandı. Her kategoride türünün en iyi örneklerinin yer aldığı bu listeden kesin adayların seçilme süreci oldukça zor geçecek gibi görünüyor.
En İyi Oyun
- Split Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Ghost of Yotei
- Dispatch
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Blue Prince
- ARC Raiders
Animasyon
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Ghost of Yotei
- Donkey Kong: Bananza
- Dispatch
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Battlefield 6
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
Sanatsal Başarı
- Sword of the Sea
- South of Midnight
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Ghost of Yotei
- Dispatch
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Ses Başarısı
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
- Split Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hades II
- Ghost of Yotei
- Dispatch
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Battlefield 6
- ARC Raiders
İngiliz Oyunu
- Atomfall
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- F1 25
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Little Nightmares III
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Monument Valley 3
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
İlk Oyun
- Tiny Bookshop
- The Rogue Prince of Persia
- The Midnight Walk
- Is This Seat Taken?
- Dispatch
- Despelote
- Date Everything!
- Consume Me
- Clar Obscur: Expedition 33
- Blue Prince
Aile
- Two Point Museum
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Pokemon Legends: Z-A
- Monument Valley 3
- Mario Kart World
- LEGO Party
- Is This Seat Taken?
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- Donkey Kong Bananza
Eğlencenin Ötesinde Oyun
- The Alters
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Silent Hill f
- Monument Valley 3
- And Roger
- Despelote
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Consume Me
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
Oyun Tasarımı
- The Alters
- Split Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hades II
- Ghost of Yotei
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Blue Prince
- BALL x PIT
Çok Oyunculu
- Split Fiction
- PEAK
- Mario Kart World
- LEGO Party
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Dune Awakening
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Borderlands 4
- Battlefield 6
- ARC Raiders
Müzik
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Ghost of Yotei
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Dispatch
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Blue Prince
- ARC Raiders
Anlatı
- The Alters
- Split Fiction
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hades II
- Ghost of Yotei
- Dispatch
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
- Blue Prince
Teknik Başarı
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yotei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Split Fiction
Başrol Performansı
- Aaron Paul (Dispatch)
- Alex Jordan (The Alters)
- Ben Starr (Clair Obscur)
- Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)
- Jennifer English (Clair Obscur)
- Judy Alice Lee (Hades II)
- Kaja Chan (Split Fiction)
- Laura Bailey (Dispatch)
- Suzie Yeung (Silent Hill f)
- Tom McKay (Kingdom Come: Deliverance II)
- Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great circle)
Yardımcı Rol Performansı
- Troy Baker (Death Stranding 2: On the Beach)
- Rich Keeble (Clair Obscur)
- Kirsty Rider (Clair Obscur)
- Jeffrey Wright (Dispatch)
- Jane Perry (Dead Take)
- David Menkin (Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest)
- Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur)
- Andy Serkis (Clair Obscur)
- Amelia Tyler (Hades II)
- Alix Wilton Regan (Lies of P: Overture)
Yeni IP
- The Alters
- Split Fiction
- South of Midnight
- PEAK
- Dispatch
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- BALL x PIT
- Atomfall
- ARC Raiders
- Absolum
